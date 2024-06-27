The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down all 23 drones and five of six missiles fired by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the early hours of Thursday. Khmelnytskyi region governor Serhii Tiurin said air defense had shot down nine air targets over his region. Local authorities have not received any reports of casualties or property damage.he added. Governor Vitaliy Kim said the military destroyed six drones and three cruise missiles over the southern Mykolaiv region.

Fiery night in Ukraine, aerial images show the unstoppable Russian advance on Chasiv Yar



The news comes as the Russian Navy’s missile cruiser Varyag has been conducting exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, state news agency TASS reported Thursday, citing the Navy command. The exercises focused on repelling a massive attack by marine drones, the Navy command said.





Engagements with an enemy ship and a submarine were also simulated. Earlier this month, a Russian naval frigate conducted exercises in the Atlantic Ocean searching for submarines while en route to Cuba.

In May, on average, more than 1,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded every day in Ukraine.. The New York Times writes this, citing Western military and NATO officials. Despite the losses, officials added, Russia is recruiting 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers a month, roughly as many as are leaving the battlefield. What the numbers describe is a style of war – underlines the NYT – which Russian soldiers likened it to being put through a meat grinder, with commanding officers seemingly unaware that they are sending infantry soldiers to their deaths. At times, this approach has proven effective, leading the Russian military to victories such as those at Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.



On the map the eastern front of the Russia – Ukraine war

But Ukrainian and Western officials say the tactics were less successful this spring, as Russia sought to gain ground near the city of Kharkiv. American sources said Moscow had achieved a key goal of President Vladimir Putin, creating a buffer zone along the border to make it more difficult for the Ukrainians to attack the country.. But the attack did not threaten Kharkiv and was ultimately stopped by Ukrainian defenses, again according to Western officials.



The map shows the hot zones of the Russia – Ukraine war

Meanwhile, the United States, Israel and Ukraine are in talks to supply Kiev with up to eight Patriot air defense systems. The Financial Times reports this, citing some sources, according to which the agreement being worked on signals a change in relations between Israel and Moscow. If the agreement were to materialize, Ukraine’s capabilities would increase significantly considering that At the moment Kiev has about four Patriot systems. Israel in April said it would begin retiring eight 30-year-old Patriot batteries and retrofit them with more advanced systems. But the batteries have not yet been decommissioned.



On the map the red line marks the borders demanded by Putin. The areas occupied by Moscow are highlighted in red

