The “hybrid war” of the West represents an “existential” danger for Russia, which will therefore defend itself “with all the means at its disposal”. So the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described the new strategic lines of Moscow’s foreign policy launched by Vladimir Putin. Words that cannot fail to evoke the specter of a possibility nuclear war.

Zelensky in Bucha a year later – it was the test of the devil on earth

“When Bucha was released, we saw the devil. The awful truth about what was happening was revealed to the world. We will never forget the victims of this war and we will bring all Russian murderers to justice.” The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky returns to Bucha on the anniversary of the liberation of the city symbol of horror which he recalls today with composed pain the atrocities of those days. And he reaffirms his firmness in demanding that justice be done, against the atrocities committed along those roads and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Minsk asks for a truce, Lukashenko will talk about it with the Tsar

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko denounces the danger of an escalation that can only be averted with an immediate “truce” in Ukraine and the start of “negotiations without preconditions”. The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that “this issue will also be addressed” in talks scheduled between Putin and Lukashenko next week. The dossier on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, announced by Putin himself, should also be discussed during the meeting. But Minsk, Lukashenko warned, is available “if necessary” to also receive strategic warheads (those that can reach the US) and is ready to use them if “there is a threat of destruction of the country”.

Podolyak: peace achievable with the withdrawal of Russian troops

On the other front, the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak answers: «Any ceasefire means Russia’s right to remain in the occupied territories, and this is totally inadmissible». Moreover, Kiev continues to maintain that peace can only be achieved with the complete withdrawal of Moscow’s troops, even from the Crimea. But at the same time it sends out some signs of dialogue.

Putin’s strategic goals

Meanwhile, the Russian president pushes ahead with his strategic objectives, launching the guidelines of foreign policy. Russia will work to “strengthen its sovereignty” and “create a more just and multipolar world order”, announced Putin speaking at a meeting of the National Security Council on the 42-page document that replaces the previous one passed in 2016. The priorities they will therefore be the elimination of the “vestiges of the domination” of the USA and its allies, which aim to “weaken Russia in every possible way”, and a strengthening of ties with China and India.

Orban’s alarm: the EU considers sending troops on a “peace mission”

In the meantime, new tensions have been created by the denunciation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – the European leader closest to Russia – according to which the heads of government of the EU countries are discussing the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, presenting the initiative as a “mission of peace”. Former President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that EU peacekeepers would be seen by Moscow as enemies and therefore “destroyed without mercy”.

Stoltenberg: Finland in NATO in the coming days

Finally, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that Helsinki will formally join the Alliance “in the next few days” after Turkey, the last of the 30 countries in the Atlantic Pact, has also approved its entry. “I look forward to raising the flag of Finland at NATO headquarters,” Stoltenberg said, adding that “membership will make Finland safer and NATO stronger.”

