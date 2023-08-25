“A talented man” but “with a difficult fate, who has made serious mistakes in life”. With what looks like an epitaph, Vladimir Putin has written the final word on the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, after a 24-hour silence on the crash of the jet in which the head of Wagner lost his life yesterday together with the military commander Dmitry Utkin.

And now? In the sense, now that Wagner’s top management has been (apparently) eliminated, will it be better or worse for the West? NATO’s eastern flank partners have no doubts. «The arms company comes under the leadership of Putin. Let everyone answer the question for themselves: Will the threat be bigger or smaller? For me it is a rhetorical question,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for example. The Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda gave him support: “We must not think that Prigozhin’s death makes us feel calmer or that it improves the security situation in some way”.

The yellow-and-blue flag of free Ukraine flew over Russian-occupied Crimea yesterday. On the day in which 32 years of independence from Moscow are celebrated, the forces of Kiev also launched their “special operation”, setting foot on the peninsula in Russian hands for nine years, indispensable in the counter-offensive to regain control of everything the country. GUR Ukrainian intelligence units have landed in Crimea and “the goal has been achieved,” exulted 007 spokesman Andriy Yusov. On jet skis, the GUR’s men reached the coast near the settlements of Olenevka and Mayak and “engaged in combat with the occupying units,” said a statement.

