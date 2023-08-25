“A talented man” but “with a difficult fate, who has made serious mistakes in life”. With what looks like an epitaph, Vladimir Putin has written the final word on the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, after a 24-hour silence on the crash of the jet in which the head of Wagner lost his life yesterday together with the military commander Dmitry Utkin.
And now? In the sense, now that Wagner’s top management has been (apparently) eliminated, will it be better or worse for the West? NATO’s eastern flank partners have no doubts. «The arms company comes under the leadership of Putin. Let everyone answer the question for themselves: Will the threat be bigger or smaller? For me it is a rhetorical question,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for example. The Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda gave him support: “We must not think that Prigozhin’s death makes us feel calmer or that it improves the security situation in some way”.
The yellow-and-blue flag of free Ukraine flew over Russian-occupied Crimea yesterday. On the day in which 32 years of independence from Moscow are celebrated, the forces of Kiev also launched their “special operation”, setting foot on the peninsula in Russian hands for nine years, indispensable in the counter-offensive to regain control of everything the country. GUR Ukrainian intelligence units have landed in Crimea and “the goal has been achieved,” exulted 007 spokesman Andriy Yusov. On jet skis, the GUR’s men reached the coast near the settlements of Olenevka and Mayak and “engaged in combat with the occupying units,” said a statement.
Moscow: closed the airspace on the airports of Vnukovo and Domodedovo
Closed the airspace on the Moscow airports of Vnukovo and Domodedovo. There are currently no arrivals and departures, the aviation services told TASS. «Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports are temporarily not managing flight departures and arrivals. The planes were partially redirected to the holding area,” a source said.
Pentagon: training of Kiev pilots on F-16s from October
The United States will begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters in October at Morris Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. This was reported by the Pentagon spokesman, General Pat Ryder, underlining that the training on US-made fighters falls within the scope of long-term support to Kiev and must not be part of the current counter-offensive effort. The Ukrainian pilots, Ryder said, will first undergo training in English on the F-16 manual at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, starting in September, to achieve the level of language proficiency necessary to operate the fighters. For experienced pilots, Ryder said, F-16 training takes about five months.
Zelensky-Biden telephone conversation
Telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden on Ukraine’s Independence Day. In a post on X, after thanking the American president for his good wishes on the anniversary, the Ukrainian president recalled that «the United States has mobilized global support for Ukraine. This crucial leadership made our struggle possible and bent the arc of history towards the good. Together, let’s show that freedom and independence are worth fighting for.” “I thank President Biden, the United States Congress and all Americans for this. You can count on Ukraine to protect our shared values,” concluded Zelensky.
