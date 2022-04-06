Russia-Ukraine war, Iryna Vereshchuk: “Even the Russian dead are burned, so as not to show them”

Since the invasion of Ukraine began, the comparisons between Putin and Hitler they are more and more frequent. All the more so after the massacre of civilians in Bucha, which shocked the world. Yet, in the days that followed, the images of Borodyanka and Irpin caused an even greater shock, taking us back to the horrors of World War II.

A new parallel between current events and those nightmarish days is drawn by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchukwhich accuses Putin of using i crematoriums: “As for Mariupol, our secret services tell us that Russia is trying to hide its crimes and that is why it is using mobile cremation ovens to burn the corpses of our women and children,” he told Sky Tg 24.

“They brought the crematoria from the Crimea”

“Same crematoriums he is also using them for his own army. They brought them from Crimea and he is also using them to burn his own soldiers so they don’t see them in Russia, imagine if they see thousands of corpses returning to their homeland. Putin is using the crematoria to hide all his criminal actions. He understood that the world was shocked by what happened to Bucha and he saw how the whole world is ready to unite against these bestial actions and is ready to hide all traces using the crematoria, “he added. Iryna Vereshchuk.

“Ukraine is full of mines”

“The situation around Kiev is less severe but it is no less difficult for this. There are a lot of mined territories. Unfortunately, Ukraine has become the territory with the most mines there is. We will now do everything to eliminate them. The humanitarian catastrophe exists, in many cities it is very difficult to reach certain places, as the government we do everything and the people who are trapped have received medical or food help ”, concluded the deputy premier.

Kiev, more than 400 people missing from Gostomel

More than 400 people have disappeared from the city of Gostomel who, along with Bucha and Irpin, bore the brunt of Russia’s offensive on the Ukrainian capital. This was reported by the head of the local military administration Taras Dumenko quoted by the BBC. Dumenko claims that most of the bodies of Gostomel residents were found in neighboring villages and in the city of Bucha. He also claims that the Russians must have kidnapped the people, many of whom were then shot, reports the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Ukraine: Mayor Gostomel, 15 children among the 400 missing

“Since February 28, after the first days of the Russian military occupation a Gostomel, we started collecting missing persons lists. So far we have counted over 400: they are fellow citizens with whom we are unable to establish any contact. Among these, there are also about fifteen children so far. Fifteen other civilians, according to investigative sources, have been kidnapped “. The acting mayor of the city of Gostomel, Taras Dumenko, said this to the ANSA envoy in Gostomel. Dumenko replaces the mayor, who is was killed during the occupation.

