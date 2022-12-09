On the 288th day of the war in Ukraine, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on civilian infrastructure in the Velykopisarevskaya community of the Sumy region. A development that adds up to the new heavy attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructures and Putin’s words which confirm his intention to continue on this path: “Reaching an agreement on Ukraine is inevitable”. The Russian president has attacked the West – “he has turned Ukraine into a colony” – and has threatened to cut oil production in the event of a price cap. Then he admitted logistical problems in the military operation. The only positive note is the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia: the release of the American basketball player Brittney Griner, who has already returned to Texas, and the arms dealer Viktor But.

The backstory – Indian Prime Minister Modi’s spite for Putin: he skips the December meeting. Reason? Moscow’s repeated nuclear threats

The spectacular maneuver of the two Ukrainian helicopters to escape the Russian rockets



Updates hour by hour

07.45 – Kiev: night attacks with drones, 10 shot down

Ukraine was hit by a night attack by Iranian drones: as reported by the air force command in Kiev, of the 15 unmanned “kamikaze” planes, about ten were shot down by the anti-aircraft defence. They were located over the regions of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa, the air force said according to UNIAN news agency.

07.30 – Kiev: Russian attacks repelled yesterday near 13 settlements

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks yesterday near 13 settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev announced on Facebook, as reported Ukrinform. «Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repulsed the attacks of the Russian occupiers near Ploshchanka, Nevske and Bilohorivka, Lugansk region and near Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Nevelske, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region,” reads the army’s daily report. Also yesterday, Russian troops launched five missile strikes and about 20 airstrikes on the country, and made heavy use of multiple launch missile systems (MLRS). Russian missiles hit settlements such as Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region and Komyshuvakha, Hryhorivske and Yulivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

07.00 – Ukraine: 30 women and children welcomed in Sulmona

The 30 Ukrainian refugees who have just arrived in Sulmona, in the Peligno area of ​​L’Aquila, are guests in the apartments of the neighborhood contract in the new part of the city. These are 15 women and 15 children, who until yesterday lived in the hotel and now have a house in the same building that houses a kindergarten and the finance police. Every Ukrainian family will have a quota for shopping and each person will be assigned the sum of 2.50 euros of daily allowance for small needs. They come from Donbass, from Mariupol, Dnipro and Kiev, places where the clash with the Russian military is more devastating. “We’re sure we’ll be fine here, the houses are beautiful and so is the city,” said the mothers assisted by an interpreter of Ukrainian origin, residing in Pratola Peligna.

06.00 – Gaidai, Kiev army near Kremennaya: “In 2023 we will liberate all of Lugansk”

The head of the military administration of the Luhansk region, Sergei Gaidai, said that the Ukrainian army would be approaching Kremennaya, in occupied Lugansk, and would now be a few kilometers from the city. “Our troops are a few kilometers from Kremennaya,” he said, according to reports from Ukrainska Pravda. I hope that before the new year there will be news on the liberation of the settlements in the region”, although the Russian troops are “well prepared” to defend their positions. Gaidai believes that at the end of winter, the defense forces in the Lugansk region can reach the demarcation line set in 2014, and in 2023 liberate the entire region.

03.00 – USA, fears about the request for cluster bombs

The Biden administration has “concerns” about Kiev’s request for cluster bombs, weapons that are banned by over 100 countries (excluding the US) but which Russia is using in the Ukrainian conflict. “Based on our policy, we have concerns about the use of this type of ammunition,” the US National Security Council spokesman said.

02.00 – Russian missile attack on Sumy Oblast, heavy damage

Russian troops launched a rocket attack on residential infrastructure in Sumy Oblast’s Velykopysarivska community last night, according to regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. According to Kyiv Independent which released the news, the governor reported “serious damage” to civilian infrastructure. During the day, Russian forces also shelled border settlements in the region 48 times with mortar fire. The previous day, Russian forces attacked the region 55 times.

11.55pm – Zelensky: “Engage the world on implementing peace formula”

«This is now one of the key tasks for our state: to involve the world in the concrete implementation of the points of the peace formula. Let me remind you that the formula for peace consists of ten points: from nuclear safety to the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, from energy security to the return of all prisoners of war and deportees held on the territory of Russia”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky in his evening speech. “We must return the Ukrainian flag to all cities and communities of Ukraine, we must ensure the real responsibility of the terrorist state for this war, and we must ensure the safety of all generations of Ukrainians after the end of this war,” Zelensky argues.

23.31 – Pentagon: Russia is “expanding” its nuclear arsenal

Russia is “expanding” and “modernizing” its nuclear arsenal. This was claimed by the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, quoted by the New York Times. The head of the Pentagon, speaking at the US air force base in Nebraska, added that Moscow has continued to enrich its stockpile of nuclear weapons, which according to experts amount to six thousand warheads. That number, military sources quoted by the New York newspaper say, is enough to destroy the world many times over.

23.25 – Zelensky: “Moscow’s army brought hell”

The Moscow army has brought “hell” to Ukraine under the Russian flag. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Especially in the frontline areas of Donbass in eastern Ukraine, the situation is “very difficult,” Zelensky said in his daily video speech, listing the hot spots of Bakhmut, Soledar and Kreminna. In these areas there is “no living space that has not been damaged by shells many times”. Also, the city of Bakhmut was destroyed by the occupiers. “Another city in Donbass that the Russian army has turned into burnt ruins.” Earlier, his adviser Mykhailo Podolyak had described the situation around Bakhmut as “hell on earth.” Away from the front, Ukraine continues to work by holding Russia legally responsible for the invasion and its aftermath. “We feel supported by states, international organizations and human rights institutions,” Zelensky said.