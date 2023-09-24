Siberia, the most classic of destinations for destroying dissidents and opponents. And it is there, 2,700 kilometers from Moscow, in the IK-6 maximum security prison in Omsk, that Vladimir Kara-Murza was transferred. Twenty-five years in prison for “treason” and for having denounced Moscow’s war on Ukraine that the opponent with dual Russian and British nationality, suffering from polyneuropathy due to two poisoning attempts, will have to serve in a penal colony where the conditions of detention escape any even vague reference to the protection of basic human rights.

The clash between Poland and Ukraine, iron allies against Russia but divided over wheat imports into Europe, is dying down. President Andrzej Duda took it upon himself to throw water on the fire of the controversy, triggered by the extremist position of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The elections, as we know, are approaching and the farmers’ votes are crucial. But Poland’s standing was starting to suffer. So Warsaw announced transit corridors through which Ukraine can export its wheat to countries that need it but will maintain the export ban on its market.