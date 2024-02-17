Avdiivka, Ukraine's longtime stronghold, falls to the Russians.
With Ukrainian forces at risk of encirclement, the top military commander ordered a retreat. It was the first major conquest by Russian forces since last May.
Ukrainian ground forces now find themselves in perhaps their most precarious position since the first months of the war, while the Biden administration has said the fall of Avdiivka was the result of Congress' failure to provide further aid to Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, after listening to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report in the Kremlin, congratulated the Russian army on this success and important victory. The press secretary of the Head of State, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists.
The United States, meanwhile, announced the transfer to Estonia of 500 thousand dollars confiscated from Russia with the aim that they will be used to support Ukraine.
Putin: “Kiev continues to receive money for Russian gas transit”
Ukraine continues to receive money from Russia for the transit of its gas to Europe, despite ongoing hostilities.” This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Interfax. “As strange as it may seem” the Ukrainians ” they continue to receive money from us for the transit” of Russian gas. “They call us aggressors, but the money doesn't stink and they are collecting money. Very few people talk about it”, Putin specified in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin. “They still receive money from Gazprom”, underlined the Kremlin leader
Gas: Putin, the Europeans decide if they need Russia
Europeans must decide for themselves whether they need Russian gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview on Rossiya 1 TV. “Let the Europeans decide for themselves, if they need our gas, let them buy it, otherwise we will make it”, said Putin who recalled how, despite the war, Ukraine continues to receive money from Russia for the transit of its gas to Europe. “Strange as it may seem, they continue to receive money from us for transit. They continue to call Russia the aggressor, but the money doesn't stink and they are receiving money for transit. Yet very few people talk about it.”
Kiev, stricken Russian pilot directed the plane towards a town: “There are victims”. The action took place yesterday
The pilot of one of the Russian fighters shot down yesterday by Ukrainian forces directed his damaged jet towards a town in the Lugansk region (east), causing an as yet unspecified number of victims: the head of the regional military administration announced this on Telegram , Artem Lysohor, as reported by Ukrinform. “The pilot of a Russian fighter plane yesterday dropped several guided bombs on Ukrainian defense positions. And when he was already a goner, he thought only of himself on board the damaged plane. Therefore, he directed the plane not towards the fields and forests, but towards settlements of the Antratsyt community in the occupied Lugansk region,” Lysohor wrote, adding that “the number of victims is not yet known.” Yesterday, Ukrainian forces shot down three Russian fighter planes: two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.
Putin: “Ukraine is a matter of life and death for Russia”
Ukraine is a “matter of life and death” for Russia. Word of Vladimir Putin. For the West “it's about improving their tactical position, but for us it's about our destiny, a matter of life and death,” the Russian president told Russian Radio and Television journalist Pavel Zarubin in a relaunched interview from the Russian Tass agency. Putin wanted to comment on the interview held in recent days with the American journalist Tucker Carlson, former Fox News anchor, underlining how “important” it was that both among Russians and abroad it was understood how important “everything that happens” is for Russia. in the Ukrainian direction”. “I wanted people to listen to understand,” he said. “It's not up to me to judge the effect.”
Kiev, “at least two dead from Russian bombs on Donetsk”. Regional authorities: “There are also two injured”
Two people were killed and two others were injured yesterday in the Donetsk region (east) due to Russian attacks: this was announced on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, as reported by Ukrinform. “On February 17, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region, in Kramatorsk. Two more people were injured in the region,” Filashkin wrote. Overall, 1,865 people have died and 4,577 have been injured in the Donetsk region since the start of the war.
Kiev, Russian offensive repelled in the Zaporizhzhia region: “About 70 enemy soldiers killed”
Ukrainian forces yesterday repelled an offensive by Russian troops in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, killing around 70 enemy soldiers: this was announced by the Western operational command, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. The Russians unsuccessfully attempted 13 times to attack Ukrainian positions west of Verbovoy and Robotyny in the Zaporizhzhia region, but were forced to retreat to previous positions, the army explains.
Ukraine, Biden on aid: “It would be absurd and immoral not to move forward”
For Joe Biden it would be “immoral” if the United States did not ensure further aid to Ukraine, if Congress did not approve the funds. It would be “absurd” in the face of the Ukrainians who fought “so courageously and heroically” against the Russian invasion, the American president said as reported by CNN. “I find the idea that they are now running out of ammunition and that we are leaving absurd. I find it immoral – Biden said from Delaware after the news of the telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdiivka stormed by Russian forces – I find it contrary to everything we are”
Kiev, another Russian fighter-bomber shot down as well as 12 drones and a Kh-59 guided missile
The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber this morning: this was reported by the commander of the Kiev Air Force, as reported by Suspilne. Furthermore, 12 Russian drones and a Kh-59 guided missile were destroyed during the night. Yesterday the Ukrainian army shot down a Su-35 fighter and two Su-34 fighter-bombers.
Biden: I told Zelensky I'm confident about aid
“I spoke to Zelensky this afternoon to let him know that I am confident that we will get that money… There is so much at stake… NATO is critical to our survival.” US President Joe Biden said this while speaking to journalists in Delaware. The president said that “no one can be sure” that another Ukrainian city, after Avdiivka, will not fall before Congress approves the aid. “I find it absurd, immoral”, he continued, assuring that “I will fight to provide the Ukrainians with the ammunition they need” '
Ukraine, Russia claim “full control” of Avdiivka
Russia said it had taken “full control” of the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, hours after Kiev declared a withdrawal from the former stronghold to save soldiers' lives. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin of the advance, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry. Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media, “congratulated our soldiers and fighters on such an important victory.”
Ukraine: 3 Russian missiles on Kramatorsk, 2 houses destroyed and 23 damaged
“The Russians launched three missiles on Kramatorsk. Probably, a family of four, including teenagers aged 14 and 16, is under the rubble of one of the houses. Two houses were destroyed and 23 others were damaged.” Thus Vadym Filashkin, head of the administration of the Donetsk military district, in a message on Telegram reported by Ukrinform.
