Avdiivka, Ukraine's longtime stronghold, falls to the Russians.

With Ukrainian forces at risk of encirclement, the top military commander ordered a retreat. It was the first major conquest by Russian forces since last May.

Ukrainian ground forces now find themselves in perhaps their most precarious position since the first months of the war, while the Biden administration has said the fall of Avdiivka was the result of Congress' failure to provide further aid to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, after listening to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report in the Kremlin, congratulated the Russian army on this success and important victory. The press secretary of the Head of State, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists.

The United States, meanwhile, announced the transfer to Estonia of 500 thousand dollars confiscated from Russia with the aim that they will be used to support Ukraine.

