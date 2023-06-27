After the teaentative of ‘March on Moscow’ on Saturday of the head of the Wagner company, Russian President Vladimir Putin has returned to address the nation. A speech in the evening announced shortly in advance by the Kremlin of more than 5 minutes, which contrasts with the 11-minute audio message by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who disappeared from the radar after announcing the end of the rebellion. If Prigozhin reiterated that his “was not an attempt to overthrow the Russian leadership”, but to “avoid the destruction of Wagner and to hold officials to account who have committed a huge number of mistakes with their unprofessional actions”, Putin , as already in his speech on Saturday morning, he returned to speaking of treason. “Any attempt to create internal unrest is doomed to failure,” he remarked, and “criminal acts” have been suppressed, thanks to those who have remained “faithful to their duty.” It was «the fratricide that Russia’s enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kiev, and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other, kill military and civilians, so that in the end Russia would lose and our society would fall apart, suffocating in a bloody civil war. They rubbed their hands, dreaming of taking revenge for their failures at the front and during the so-called counter-offensive, but they miscalculated».

After the Wagner mutiny, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu reappears: he visits the troops



Putin, who also continued, as on Saturday, never to explicitly mention Prigozhin, acknowledged that “the vast majority of fighters and commanders of the Wagner group are also Russian patriots, devoted to their people and their state. They proved this by their bravery on the battlefield, liberating Donbass. They tried to use them in the dark against their brothers in arms, with whom they fought together for the good of the country and its future.” The tsar then claims that, “on my direct instructions, measures have been taken to avoid much bloodshed” and to give time “to those who have made a mistake” to think again. The Kremlin leader then thanked those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group “who made the only right decision: they did not go to fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last minute”. They will be able to go to Belarus, thanks to the mediation of President Lukashenko for “the peaceful resolution of the situation”, continue to serve Russia by stipulating a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or return to their families.

Kiev troops cross the river at Kherson and enter the Russian zone. Pictures of the battle





Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have so far liberated 130 square kilometers of their territory in the east and southeast, 17 of which in the last week. And according to unconfirmed sources – and denied by pro-Russians – they managed to establish a first bridgehead near Kherson, but across the Dnipro River, on the side occupied by Russian forces. Also retaking the village of Rivnopol in Donetsk, the first in the last week. In the third week the Kiev counter-offensive goes ahead. But not without invincible difficulties, having to face a flat and open terrain like the south and south-east of Ukraine, heavily fortified by the Russians who have been working there for months, littering it with mines and who hammer the soldiers of Kiev with the helicopters of attack Ka-52 and with artillery.

