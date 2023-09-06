In the foreground There is always the question and answer between Putin and Zelensky. The former referred against his Ukrainian counterpart to his Jewish origins: it is «disgusting», said Putin, that Volodymyr Zelenskywith its religious roots, lends itself to «cover the glorification of Nazism and those who led the Holocaust in Ukraine» with «the extermination of 1.5 million people».

Soon it arrived Kiev’s response: it is Putin who “cynically uses the Holocaust as a showcase to justify modern Russian Nazi practices”replied the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

There is then the mystery about the possible meeting between the Russian tsar and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un: the confrontation is also on the battlefield, where North Korea’s weapons risk arriving soon. The United States claims that Putin and Kim Jong-un they could meet next week at Vladivostokon the occasion of the Economic Forum of the East. The two interested parties do not confirm for now.

On the military front explosions are reported at this time in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, according to local media reports. The air raid alarm went off in the oblast.

