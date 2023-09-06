In the foreground There is always the question and answer between Putin and Zelensky. The former referred against his Ukrainian counterpart to his Jewish origins: it is «disgusting», said Putin, that Volodymyr Zelenskywith its religious roots, lends itself to «cover the glorification of Nazism and those who led the Holocaust in Ukraine» with «the extermination of 1.5 million people».
Soon it arrived Kiev’s response: it is Putin who “cynically uses the Holocaust as a showcase to justify modern Russian Nazi practices”replied the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.
There is then the mystery about the possible meeting between the Russian tsar and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un: the confrontation is also on the battlefield, where North Korea’s weapons risk arriving soon. The United States claims that Putin and Kim Jong-un they could meet next week at Vladivostokon the occasion of the Economic Forum of the East. The two interested parties do not confirm for now.
On the military front explosions are reported at this time in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, according to local media reports. The air raid alarm went off in the oblast.
Moscow, drone shot down over the Bryansk region
Moscow says late yesterday evening a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defense over Russia’s western Bryansk region. «At around 23:40 the attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing drone against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted – explains the Ministry of Defense of Moscow, quoted by the official Tass news agency -. The unmanned vehicle was destroyed on the territory of the Briansk region by active air defense units,” the statement reads.
Ukrainian media, explosions in the Odessa region
Explosions are reported in these hours in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, according to local media reports. The air raid alarm went off in the oblast.
BBC, the British government will declare Wagner a terrorist group
Wagner, the Russian mercenary group, will be declared a terrorist group by the British government, which means it will be illegal to be a member of or support the organization. The BBC writes it. A draft ordinance to be submitted to Parliament will allow his assets to be classified as terrorist property and seized. The interior minister said that Wagner is “violent and destructive … a military tool of Vladimir Putin’s Russia”. She said her work in Ukraine and Africa poses a “threat to global security.” Minister Suella Braverman added: “Wagner’s continued destabilizing activities only continue to serve the Kremlin’s political goals. They are terrorists, plain and simple, and this proscription order makes that clear in British law.”
