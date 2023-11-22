If not exactly an olive branch, it is at least a more moderate rhetoric that Vladimir Putin unleashed when speaking, via videoconference, at a G20 summit for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. “We must think about how to put an end to this tragedy”, stated the Russian president, who for the first time defined the ongoing war as a “war”, abandoning the euphemistic definition of “special military operation” used up to now. Giorgia Meloni declared herself unconvinced of Moscow’s pacifist turn in her speech, held alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. According to the Prime Minister, Russia could at any time easily restore peace to Ukraine by withdrawing from the illegally occupied territories and re-establishing the sovereignty and full territorial integrity of the invaded country. The prime minister then expressed a new condemnation of Moscow’s actions, “also for their global consequences and the damage they have caused to the poorest nations”.

Of course, Putin’s apparently open-minded words were designed to address an audience of world leaders at a time when uncertainties are growing in the Western camp over the opportunity to continue supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his desire to achieve a military victory on the field , especially in light of a counteroffensive which after almost six months has not produced the desired results. «Some colleagues – said Putin, referring to the other leaders but not to Joe Biden, who preferred not to participate in the G20 evidently so as not to legitimize the Russian’s return to the international scene – have already spoken in their speeches about how shocking the aggression of the Russia in Ukraine. Yes, of course, military action is always a tragedy of specific people, of specific families, and we certainly have to think about how to put an end to this tragedy.” But, taking up an old recrimination, the Kremlin leader underlined that “Russia has never given up on peace negotiations”, unlike Ukraine, whose president has even “signed a decree prohibiting the conduct of these negotiations”.

Putin then resorted to other arguments already used to attack Ukraine, namely the violence against ethnic Russian civilians in Donbass since 2014, and to criticize what Moscow judges to be indiscriminate US support for Israel. «I understand – said the Russian president – that this (in Ukraine) is a war, the death of people cannot help but shock. And isn’t the bloody coup in Ukraine in the year 2014, followed by the war of the Kiev regime against its people in Donbass shocking? And the extermination of the civilian population in Palestine? And isn’t the fact that doctors have to perform operations on children by using a scalpel on their body without anesthesia shocking? And isn’t the fact that the UN Secretary General said that Gaza has turned into a huge children’s cemetery shocking?”

Part of the speech was dedicated to another topic dear to Putin. That is, the rebalancing of “global economic management” in a multipolar sense. According to the Russian leader, in fact, it is necessary to “completely restart the World Trade Organization” and “strengthen the role of developing economies in international financial institutions, including the IMF and the World Bank”. A line on which Moscow finds China’s side. Receiving Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian Duma, in Beijing, President Xi Jinping noted that the two countries “share broad common interests” and are linked “by permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation to give new impetus to the economies and development of the two countries, contributing to the prosperity and stability of the world.”

To know more

– Putin’s return to the G20: he talks about peace but attacks Kiev

What happened yesterday