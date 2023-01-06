Russian President Vladimir Putin attended Mass for Orthodox Christmas at the Annunciation Cathedral, one of many churches on the grounds of the Kremlin in Moscow. According to reports from the Russian press, confirming what appears on a video released on social networks, the president attended the celebration in perfect solitude.
However, the ceasefire unilaterally declared by the Russian president for Orthodox Christmas did not hold up: the Russian and Ukrainian forces accused each other of having continued the bombing even on Christmas Eve.
The maneuver of Ukrainian divers to remove the floating mine on the beaches of Odessa
According to Ukrainian military intelligence 007, Russia would be ready to order the mobilization of as many as 500,000 conscripts in January, in addition to the 300,000 recalled in October. The Guardian writes underlining that it is another clear sign that President Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending the war. Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said Ukraine believed the conscripts would participate in a series of Russian offensives during the spring and summer in the east and south of the country.
To know more
Ukraine, armed truce
Ukraine is the European front line of the Fourth World War
Russia: Christmas ceremony for Putin in the Kremlin cathedral
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Orthodox Christmas celebration ceremony at the Kremlin’s Annunciation Cathedral in Moscow, Tass reports. In past years, recalls the press agency dispatch, he had usually attended celebrations in churches located in other regions of the Federation, but already last year he had “approached” by going to the church near his residence outside the city , in Novo-Ogaryovo, which is in any case in the Moscow region. According to reports from the Russian press, confirming what appears on a video released on social networks, the president attended the celebration in perfect solitude.
The patriarch of Moscow Kirill instead celebrated the liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, reports Ria Novosti. Last year, Tass points out, Putin attended the Orthodox Christmas night service in the Church of the Image of the Savior, located in his presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow. The Belarusian opposition media Nexta relaunched on Twitter tonight’s images of Russian TV Rossija 1 in which Putin is seen, in a turtleneck sweater and jacket, alone in a room with the celebrant. Nexta underlines the loneliness of the president “who came out of his bunker”. “The priest – jokes the tweet – is probably an FSB agent”.
Borrell, Russia’s troop withdrawal is the only option for peace
The ceasefire unilaterally declared yesterday by Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not change the fact that Russia is illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian territory. The withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders is the only serious option for restoring peace and security.” This is what the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, said in a telephone conversation held today with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. “In the absence of such concrete actions, a unilateral ceasefire looks just like an attempt by Russia to buy time to resupply and reorganize its troops or to repair its shattered international reputation,” Borrell added, the External Action Service reported. of the EU.
Russian hackers have attacked three nuclear laboratories in the US
A group of Russian hackers known as ‘Cold River’ hit three nuclear research labs in the US last summer. Reuters reports it exclusively on its website. The attack took place between August and September just as Russian President Vladimir Putin was threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend his territory. The US laboratories targeted by Cold River, which has launched several cyberattacks against Kiev since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, are Brookhaven, Argonne and Lawrence Livermore.
#RussiaUkraine #War #Putin #Christmas #Mass #Kremlin #Truce #violated #Ukraine
Leave a Reply