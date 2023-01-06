Russian President Vladimir Putin attended Mass for Orthodox Christmas at the Annunciation Cathedral, one of many churches on the grounds of the Kremlin in Moscow. According to reports from the Russian press, confirming what appears on a video released on social networks, the president attended the celebration in perfect solitude.

However, the ceasefire unilaterally declared by the Russian president for Orthodox Christmas did not hold up: the Russian and Ukrainian forces accused each other of having continued the bombing even on Christmas Eve.

The maneuver of Ukrainian divers to remove the floating mine on the beaches of Odessa



According to Ukrainian military intelligence 007, Russia would be ready to order the mobilization of as many as 500,000 conscripts in January, in addition to the 300,000 recalled in October. The Guardian writes underlining that it is another clear sign that President Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending the war. Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said Ukraine believed the conscripts would participate in a series of Russian offensives during the spring and summer in the east and south of the country.

