Zelensky said Ukraine was “more positive” about the prospects of getting permission from its Western allies to conduct long-range strikes on targets inside Russia. Zelensky said the allies would have to provide the weapons for such strikes.

Meanwhile, Putin has arrived in Mongolia for a state visit. The country is on the path of a planned new gas pipeline linking Russia and China. Russia has been in talks for years to build the pipeline to transport 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas a year from its Yamal region to China through Mongolia.

Warsaw has a “constitutional duty” to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine when they are en route to Polish territory, the Polish foreign minister told Financial Times in an interview published yesterday. The comments by the senior Polish diplomat come a week after the NATO country’s airspace was violated by what the military said was likely a drone, after Russia struck neighboring Ukraine in deadly strikes.

