The specter of a religious war on Russian territory, with the related threat of the country breaking up, appears again in Moscow 30 years after the start of the Chechen conflict. After the attack by hundreds of people on an airport in the Muslim-majority Caucasian republic of Dagestan, due to the arrival of a plane from Israel, President Vladimir Putin brought together the government and the heads of the security apparatus to deal with the emergency . And he has launched a very harsh attack on his main enemy and his allies: Ukraine, led by its “Western benefactors” is trying to “inspire pogroms” in Russia. Accusation rejected by Kiev.

For Putin, the unrest in Dagestan can be traced back to the conflict that is still bloodying Ukraine. «The events in Makhachkala were inspired, also through social networks, by the hands of Western special services agents, not least by the territory of Ukraine», thundered the Tsar, renewing his accusations against Westerners of wanting to «destabilize and divide » Russian society. Kiev’s response was immediate. That of the Russian authorities is only an attempt to “divert responsibility”, said the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko. According to him, the events in Dagestan “reflect a deep-rooted anti-Semitism in Russian elites and society”.

Meanwhile, while the police have strengthened the protection of the synagogues, the president of the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus, Ismail Berdiyev, has launched an appeal to his co-religionists not to fall into provocations. “I recommend citizens to look at the information more objectively and think about their occupations, and I hope that all perpetrators will be punished,” said the representative of the Islamic community.

Meanwhile, an entire family of 9 people, including two children aged 9 and 5, was exterminated in their home in the Ukrainian town of Volnovakha, in the part of Donbass occupied by the Russians. According to the BBC, Ukrainian authorities claim that Russian soldiers killed the entire Kapkanets family on October 27 because they refused to leave their home. Russian investigators say two suspects have been arrested: Russian soldiers from the Far East. Images of the murdered family circulated on social media: the bodies can be seen still hugging each other and covered in blood after being riddled with bullets. Authorities in Ukraine and Russia have launched separate investigations into what happened.

To know more:

What happened yesterday