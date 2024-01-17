Demonstrators in Baymak, a small town in Russia's central Bashkortostan region, clashed with riot police yesterday after a court sentenced eco-activist and campaigner for the protection of the Bashkir language Fail Alsynov to four years in prison for “incitement to hatred”. According to OVD-Info, which monitors protests across Russia, police used tear gas to disperse protesters. The head of the local Interior Ministry, Rafail Divayev, urged people to back down and said: “I advise you to come to your senses and not ruin your lives.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country's priority for 2024 is to gain control of its skies. “In 2024, of course, the priority is to kick Russia out of our skies,” Kuleba said in a speech at the World Economic Forum.

A new military doctrine that for the first time involves the use of nuclear weapons will be presented by Belarus, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said at a meeting of the Belarusian Security Council on Tuesday.

A senior NATO military officer said the war in Ukraine could “determine the fate of the world” and that Western armies and political leaders must dramatically change how they help Kiev repel invading Russian forces. The chairman of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, also stated, in a meeting of senior NATO officials at the Brussels headquarters, that fear of democracy lies behind Putin's logic of war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he doesn't think a ceasefire in Ukraine is close, but he may see a future in which Ukraine can stand firmly on its own two feet. Blinken spoke in Davos with WEF founder Klaus Schwab and commentator Thomas Friedman.

