Russia has admitted for the first time that “small groups” of Ukrainian troops have captured positions on the Russian-controlled side of the Dnipro River. Some Ukrainian soldiers were “blocked” in Krynky, a small village on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, and faced a “fiery hell” from Russian artillery, rockets and drones, the chief said of the Ukrainian region of Kherson installed by Moscow, Vladimir Saldo, in a post on Telegram.

For the past year, the vast Dnipro River has divided the front line in southern Ukraine between the Ukrainian-controlled western part and Russian forces on the opposite side. Ukrainian troops have attempted several times to cross and establish a foothold on the Russian-controlled bank that they could use to further push Russian troops out of their territory. Saldo said “there are about a company and a half of enemies, mostly in small groups,” scattered along the eastern shore. According to the Russian news agency Tass, a company of the Russian military system consists of 45-360 soldiers. «Our additional forces have now been deployed. The enemy is stuck in Krynky. An inferno of fire was organized for them: bombs, rockets, heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells, drones,” Saldo said. His comments represent the first admission by a senior pro-Russian official that Ukraine has managed to secure some positions on the bank of the river controlled by Moscow’s troops. The Kremlin earlier this week refused to comment on reports that some Ukrainian troops had crossed the river, deferring to the Defense Ministry which itself has not commented publicly.

Meanwhile, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, together with the Commission, presented to the Council yesterday evening a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. The proposal includes adding more than 120 individuals and entities to the sanctions list for their role in undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is also proposed to adopt new import and export bans, as well as actions to tighten the oil price ceiling and combat the circumvention of sanctions already in force.

