The founder of the group Wagner threatens withdrawal from Bakhmut on May 10thor. Accusing the top military leaders of leaving his group of mercenaries out of ammo in the battle for Bakhmut that has been going on for months, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy businessman long linked to Vladimir Putin but at odds with the defense ministry, said the Wagner fighters had planned to capture Bakhmut by May 9, the date of the Russian holiday of Victory Day celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany. But supplies are not enough and the Russians are suffering heavy losses, he denounced, blaming Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov the responsibility for “tens of thousands” of dead and wounded among the Russian forces.

In a video also full of curses, Prigozhin he intruduced himself standing in a field strewn with corpses. “These are Wagner boys who died today. The blood is still fresh », he says pointing to about thirty bodies which he says are members of the group’s fighters. “They came here as volunteers and are dying so you can sit like fat cats in your fancy offices,” he said. This is not the first time Prigozhin has raged over the shortage of ammunition and blamed it on the Russian military. But why he is now threatening withdrawal from Bakhmut is not clear. The hypotheses are different: he could want to reorganize himself without being accused of having retired; or maybe he fears being fired for not taking the city and he prefers to say he left alone; or he might really need more ammo.

The head of Wagner Prigozhin accuses Moscow, and publishes a shock video with his soldiers who died in Ukraine



From the Kremlin no comment on Prigozhin’s words. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu did not respond directly to Wagner’s boss either, but the defense ministry said Shoigu had orders to ensure a “continuous supply” of all necessary weapons and military equipment to Russian troops; and in contrast to Prigozhin’s visibility, Defense Minister Shoigu was shown on Friday inspecting military equipment and weapons destined for Russian troops in Ukraine.

In the meantime Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov assured on Telegram that if the Wagner group withdrew its forces would be ready to take over. Meanwhile, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov promises that Moscow will respond “with concrete actions” to the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, there is expectation for the Kiev counteroffensive. The Russian authorities have announced that they are proceeding with the evacuation of several places of the Zaporizhzhia region close to the front line: the decision was taken because “the enemy has intensified the bombing”, the governor of the part of the region under Russian control, Evgeny Balitsky, reported on Telegram. Among the cities whose evacuation has been indicated is Energodar, i.e. the one where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located. “I have decided to rescue from enemy fire, first of all, children with their parents, the elderly, the disabled, patients of medical institutions and to move them from the frontline territories deep into the region,” Balitsky wrote.

