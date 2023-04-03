The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be in Paris today for a working lunch with the French president Emmanuel Macron. «They will discuss topical issues, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, energy and the preparations for their trip to Chinaincluding the joint meeting with the Chinese president Xi Jinping», says Commission spokesman Eric Mamer. As already announced, next Thursday in Beijing there will be a trilateral meeting with von der Leyen, Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he affirms that this week “will be particularly important for our defense, for our movement towards victory”. Terror yesterday in the northern capital of Russia where a bomb exploded in a room in the center of St. Petersburgkilling the nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring at least 30 other people. A woman arrested Darya Tryopova, suspected of being involved in the bombing. To Tatarsky the founder of the militia Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin dedicated the conquest to Bakhmut, according to the tax.

