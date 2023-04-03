St. Petersburg bomb, 32 injured

The number of people injured in yesterday’s explosion in a St. Petersburg café in which military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin, has risen to 32. Among the wounded, according to reports from the Russian agency RIA Novosti, 10 are in serious condition. According to information reported by Anton Gerashenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, the place was allegedly attributable in the past to Yevgheny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenaries. According to the first information provided by the investigators, at least 200 grams of explosives were used, hidden in a statuette. The explosion devastated the room, also destroying the windows. Fomin, followed by over 560,000 people on Telegram, was known for his pro-Putin positions and total support for the invasion of Ukraine and had appeared as a guest of the pro-war group called Cyber ​​Front Z. The Russian authorities have opened a murder investigation.