Rome is preparing to welcome the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Italy for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, under maximum security measures. The leader, who has been wearing a sweatshirt and camouflage for a year now, will see President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. And he will go to Pope Francis.

At Bakhmut Ukrainian forces advance. This is supported by several army commanders, who speak of the reconquest of about 2 kilometers of territory. But in addition to the declarations of Kiev there is more: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the number one of the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries who is leading the bloody battle for Bakhmut, denounces a “flight” of the Russians, denying the version of the retreat in more defensive positions advantageous supported by the Russian Defense Ministry. What is not clear is whether or not this advance on Bakhmut marks the beginning of the expected Kiev counter-offensive.

The words of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who in an interview with the BBC declared that time is still needed for the start of the counter-offensive, have been interpreted by many as a way to keep Vladimir Putin’s Russia on its toes. «The Russian occupiers are already internally ready for defeat. In their minds they have already lost this war. We have to put pressure on them every day so that their sense of defeat turns into their escape, their mistakes, their losses,” Zelensky said yesterday.

Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of private military group Wagner, who is often critical of the Russian military, argued that Russian forces have lost ground around Bakhmut. And in a video he then mocked the version given by the Russian Defense Ministry, asking him to “stop lying immediately”.

Meanwhile, the announcement by Eurovision that it will not broadcast a message from Zelensky is causing discussion: the participation of the Ukrainian president would violate “the non-political nature of the event”, the organizers of the European Broadcasting Union said.

Russia-Ukrainian War: Friday 12 May