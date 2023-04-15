Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner’s Russian mercenaries, proposes to Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease the war in Ukraine and focus on consolidating the Russian presence in the occupied areas. “For the authorities (of the Russian Federation) and for the whole society, it is necessary to put some form of courageous end point to the special military operation,” writes Prigozhin on Telegram, in a message released by his press office and relaunched by Ukrainska Pravda. “The ideal option – he continues – is to announce the end of the special military operation and inform everyone that Russia has achieved its objectives”.

The war in Ukraine has mowed down the Russian elite forces, the so-called ‘Spetsnaz’, and it will take years to swell their ranks, with serious damage to Moscow’s special operations around the world. It is the US intelligence assessment contained in one of the Pentagon files leaked these days which the Washington Post has seen exclusively. In the classified papers, the US 007 explain that when Moscow launched the invasion, the special units, which are usually used in secret and high-risk missions – among which it seems that at one point there was also that of killing the president Ukrainian Voldymyr Zelensky -, were sent to fight on the front line by Russian generals, “skeptical of the infantry’s ability to win the war”. The result for the Spetsnaz was disastrous, with one battalion in particular, the 22nd, losing 90-95% of its men. A debacle captured in two images that were among the top secret files.

The stricken palace in Sloviansk (afp)

Meanwhile, yesterday in the Ukrainian city of Slovianska Russian raid he gutted a residential building, still leaving a trail of innocent blood: a two-year-old boy died in an ambulance after being pulled alive from the rubble. Rubble that buried and killed at least eight other civilians, and injured 21 other people.

