Evgeny Prigozhinwho led a spectacular rebellion in Russia, will leave the country for the Belarus, while the criminal investigation against him will be closed as announced by the Kremlin, rejoicing in the agreement reached with the leader of the Wagners “to avoid a bloodbath”. After a whole day of armed insurrection, the businessman at the head of the mercenary militia finally ordered his men marching towards Moscow to “turn back” and “go back to the fields”, following the mediation of the president Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko. Prigozhin “will go to Belarus,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced in the evening, vowing that the head of the Wagners “He had the president’s word” Vladimir Putin. “The criminal case against him will be withdrawn,” he added, and “no one will persecute” the fighters who followed Prigozhin in his enterprise, “given their merits on the Ukrainian front.” “Some of them, if they wish, will sign contracts with the Defense Ministry,” Peskov said, without giving further details. The Kremlin spokesman praised Lukashenko’s mediating role in resolving tensions that have rocked Russian power like never before. “We are grateful to the President of Belarus for his diplomatic efforts,” Peskov underlined, referring to a “very long and frankly warm” discussion between the two leaders, allied against the West in the Russian military intervention in Ukraine. “The situation was resolved without new victims, without increasing the level of tension,” he added, amid fears of a direct confrontation between the Russian security forces and the Wagner fighters heading to Moscow. Dmitry Peskov he also stressed that Alexander Lukashenko “has known Prigozhin personally for a long time, for more than 20 years” and that it was “his personal initiative” to resolve the situation. Despite this “rather tough day, filled with rather tragic events,” Peskov insisted that Prigozhin’s attempt to overthrow military power will “in no way” affect the course of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. “The special military operation continues. Our troops managed to repel the Ukrainian counteroffensive,” he told the press, just as Kiev troops tried to break through the Russian defenses.

