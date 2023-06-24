The leader of the mercenaries Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin officially declares war on Moscow’s military leadershiplaunching an appeal to “stop” the heads of the Russian armed forces after accusing the regular troops of bombing the camps of its fighters, on the orders of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu causing “a huge number” of deaths.
“We are 25,000”, declared the militia leader, inviting the Russians, especially the soldiers, to join them and not offer resistance in what “is not a military coup, but a march of justice”. The reply from Moscow was immediate: first, the Russian Defense Ministry rejected all accusations of attacks on mercenaries. Then the Kremlin takes the field directly: President Vladimir Putin «was briefed on the situation relative to Prigozhin’ and ‘necessary measures are being taken’. Shortly thereafter the National Counter-Terrorism Committee opened a criminal proceedings against Wagner’s leader for an invitation to armed rebellion», ordering the leader of the mercenaries to «interrupt the illegal actions».
Prigozhin: “Russian troops fall back in the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson”
Prigozhin’s statements were also commented by the Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto. «He opened a wound in Russian fiction, ripped a veil of silence and disinformation. He is a disruptor in what has so far looked like a Russian monolith,” he said.
The counteroffensive in Kiev is progressing slowly, but between Russia and Ukraine there is a continuous exchange of mutual accusations. Ukrainian President Zelensky has warned of the risk of nuclear disaster after sounding the alarm that Russia is considering an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Reconstruction denied by the Kremlin which in turn accused Kiev forces of having hit the Chongar bridge that connects Crimea to the Kherson region, partially occupied by Moscow, with missiles.
Ukrainian forces strike another bridge in Crimea, Chongar Viaduct images
The Ukrainian authorities managed to recover five of the eleven prisoners of war that Russia sent to Hungary more than two weeks ago and who, according to Kiev, were being held in captivity conditions. According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, the diplomatic authorities managed to free two prisoners, in addition to the three already recovered in the previous days.
Judge Rosario Aitala is wanted in Russia for issuing an arrest warrant for Putin
Russian intelligence: a coup from Prigozhin. To the Wagner mercenaries, “it’s a stab at the president”
Army General Vladimir Alekseev, first deputy head of GRU – Russian military intelligence – defines the attacks by Wagner’s leader Prigozhin “a coup d’état”, “a stab in the back of the country and the president”. Ria reports it Novosti.” Only the president – says the general addressing the Wagners – can appoint the highest commanding personnel of the armed forces, and you are trying to encroach on his power. This is a coup. I ask you to change your mind, you don’t need to do it now because now it’s impossible to think of a bigger blow to the image of Russia and its armed forces.”
Ukraine: US closely following Prigozhin-Russian generals clash
The US administration is “closely following” the situation in Russia, after the harsh comments launched by the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against the military leadership in Moscow. This was reported by CNN sources, according to whom Prigozhin’s words go beyond the previous criticisms launched against the Russian generals by the head of Wagner, nor do they seem to have been sparked by particular Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. “This is a real thing”, comment the CNN sources, although it is not clear whether the US expects particular developments from the affair
Moscow, after the Prigozhin case, Kiev is preparing an offensive
Kiev is allegedly concentrating several brigades for an offensive in Bakhmutovsky’s tactical direction, taking advantage of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s provocation. This was reported by the Defense Ministry, according to Russian media reports.
Ukrainian army on Russian internal confrontation: We are watching you
Ukraine’s defense ministry has reacted to infighting in Russia between Wagner’s leader Prigozhin and Moscow’s top brass. “We are watching you,” reads a terse tweet from the ministry, written in English.
“Checkpoints in Moscow, armored in the center of Rostov, Fortress plan introduced to protect ministerial offices’
The Moscow department of the FSB is in a state of alarm and has set up checkpoints on the M4 highway which connects the capital with Rostov. This was reported by sources of the Russian army to the BBC. Those on duty at checkpoints have reportedly been ordered to open fire “in the event of a threat”. Several other media cited by the BBC also add that the security forces of Moscow are on alert and the “Fortress” plan has been introduced in the capital: it is a plan to protect the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The exact actions in this plan are secret, but entrances and exits to ministry buildings are known to be blocked. The BBC also reports that armored vehicles were seen in the center of Rostov, near the headquarters of the Southern Military District.
BBC: Law enforcement and secret services are on alert in Moscow, after the appeal of the head of Wagner, Evgheni Prigozhin, to his mercenaries to stop the defense leaders, accused of “genocide of the Russian people”
The police and secret services (FSB) are on alert in Moscow, after the appeal of the head of Wagner, Evgheni Prigozhin, to his mercenaries to “stop” the defense leaders, accused of “genocide of the Russian people ” for their incompetence on the ground in Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC, citing its sources, according to which checkpoints are being set up on the highway from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don, on the southern border. The agents on duty were ordered to open fire “in the event of a threat”. Key command center for Russian operations in Ukraine, according to Prigozhin, the defense minister Sergei Shoigu today gave the order from Rostov to attack the rear camps of the mercenary company, whose founder has been insulting the military leadership for months . According to local media, also relaunched by national newspapers such as Kommersant, the “Fortress” plan has been launched in the region which involves the emergency gathering of police personnel and control of the most sensitive structures of the Ministry of the Interior, the FSB and of the Prison Service. Meanwhile, images of armored vehicles on the streets of Rostov are circulating on the various Telegram channels.
