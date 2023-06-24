The leader of the mercenaries Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin officially declares war on Moscow’s military leadershiplaunching an appeal to “stop” the heads of the Russian armed forces after accusing the regular troops of bombing the camps of its fighters, on the orders of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu causing “a huge number” of deaths.

“We are 25,000”, declared the militia leader, inviting the Russians, especially the soldiers, to join them and not offer resistance in what “is not a military coup, but a march of justice”. The reply from Moscow was immediate: first, the Russian Defense Ministry rejected all accusations of attacks on mercenaries. Then the Kremlin takes the field directly: President Vladimir Putin «was briefed on the situation relative to Prigozhin’ and ‘necessary measures are being taken’. Shortly thereafter the National Counter-Terrorism Committee opened a criminal proceedings against Wagner’s leader for an invitation to armed rebellion», ordering the leader of the mercenaries to «interrupt the illegal actions».

Prigozhin: “Russian troops fall back in the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson”



Prigozhin’s statements were also commented by the Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto. «He opened a wound in Russian fiction, ripped a veil of silence and disinformation. He is a disruptor in what has so far looked like a Russian monolith,” he said.

The counteroffensive in Kiev is progressing slowly, but between Russia and Ukraine there is a continuous exchange of mutual accusations. Ukrainian President Zelensky has warned of the risk of nuclear disaster after sounding the alarm that Russia is considering an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Reconstruction denied by the Kremlin which in turn accused Kiev forces of having hit the Chongar bridge that connects Crimea to the Kherson region, partially occupied by Moscow, with missiles.

Ukrainian forces strike another bridge in Crimea, Chongar Viaduct images





The Ukrainian authorities managed to recover five of the eleven prisoners of war that Russia sent to Hungary more than two weeks ago and who, according to Kiev, were being held in captivity conditions. According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, the diplomatic authorities managed to free two prisoners, in addition to the three already recovered in the previous days.





Judge Rosario Aitala is wanted in Russia for issuing an arrest warrant for Putin 23 June 2023