Russia-Ukraine war, Poland: “Thousands of soldiers on the Eastern NATO front”

No truce and increasingly complicated negotiations. There war in Ukraine continues unabated and the massacre of civilians of Bucha has complicated matters further. fly And Kiev responsibilities are rebounded. Zelensky attacks the Kremlin for the hundreds of lifeless civilians found on the streets of the town on the outskirts of Kievbut the Russia denies everything and calls for an urgent meeting of the security council of the UN. Meanwhile, from Poland comes a diplomatic move destined to change the current scenarios of the conflict. “We are ready to host nuclear weapons USA“. He announces it Jaroslav Kaczynski75, a key figure in the country, president of the ruling Law and Justice party and deputy prime minister of the executive led by Mateusz Morawiecki. Kaczynski gave an interview to the German newspaper Welt am Sontag which will cause discussion especially for this sentence: “If the Americans asked us to place their nuclear weapons on our territory, we would be ready to do so. It would be a move that would strengthen clearly the deterrence against the Russia“.

The Deputy Prime Minister specified that the idea “was not discussed” or with Washington nor on site Born. But, she added, “the scenario might change soon“. It would be a radical turning point in the geo-military equilibrium of Europe. In the American capital, however, – reads the Corriere della Sera – this hypothesis has never been discussed. A different argument, however, applies to the other proposal put forward. from Kaczynski: to increase considerably the number of military Usa located on the eastern flank of NATO. Right now there are approx 100 thousand soldiers Americans in the Old Continent. Nearly 20,000 are deployed along the eastern border; 10 thousand are in Poland. The founder of Law and Justice asks the Biden Administration to send more 50 thousand units, up to a total of 150 thousand. A third of these, 50,000, should take a position in Poland; another 25 thousand in Baltic countries.

