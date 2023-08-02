Tensions rise along the border between Poland and Belarus. Warsaw denounces that two helicopters from Minsk have violated its airspace, a fact reported by OSINT analysts (in Italian: «Intelligence susources open») SluzbyiObywatel. The crossing would have taken place at a very low altitude, which makes detection by radar systems difficult. The Polish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires. The Belarusian Defense Ministry rejects the allegations branding them as “far-fetched” and made “in order to once again justify the military build-up near the Belarusian border”.

Moscow has come under attack again, for the second time in a few days, against the same target: a skyscraper in the economic district. Ukrainian drones, now a parallel army, have also targeted the Russians in the Black Sea, attacking three patrol boats. “A threat”, admitted the Kremlin, which is ready to adopt “countermeasures”. And this is precisely the declared objective of Kiev: to get Russia “accustomed” to a war at home. However, this evolution of the conflict worries the United States, which is keen to clarify: “We do not encourage or facilitate” Ukrainian raids across the border. “They don’t strike twice in the same place,” residents of Moscow’s financial district said after Sunday’s raid damaged two office towers in the city. But this was not the case, and just 48 hours later another UAV intercepted by anti-aircraft fire fell in the city. Ending up on the facade of the building centered in the previous attack, which also houses the offices of some ministries. Two more unmanned aircraft were shot down in the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of the capital region. Vnukovo International Airport was briefly closed.

