A phone call between Pope francesco and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rekindles hopes for a «joint work on the Formula for Peace». Russia has no intention of lowering the intensity of the conflict and is preparing to fight for at least the next five years. An alarming scenario that the Russian president Vladimir Putin he reportedly described to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the latter's visit to Moscow in March this year. Words which, according to sources from the Japanese weekly Nikkei, would deny the Kremlin's openness to a cease-fire which was reported by the New York Times last week. On the ground, December was the most difficult month of the year for Ukrainian forces, «the Russians stormed Marinka and Avdiivka without stopping, suffering significant losses, but continuing to advance,” explained the spokesperson of the Tavria troop grouping, Oleksandr Shtupun. But Moscow's army is not moving only in these directions and is trying to advance on seven fronts between the Donetsk region and the Lugansk region. The Kremlin is also trying to reaffirm its strength on the Black Sea. After suffering yet another raid in Crimea, the Kremlin increased the pressure by simultaneously deploying three warships.

