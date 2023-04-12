One of the secret documents Use finished online detects that the United Kingdom it is the country with the largest number of special forces operating in Ukraine. According to the document, dated March 23, the United Kingdom has the largest quota (50), followed by Latvia (17), France (15), the United States (14) and the Netherlands (1). However, the document does not say where the drives are or what they are doing. Special Forces are by their very nature highly effective. In particular, the British media reveal, the British special forces are made up of several elite military units with distinct areas of expertise and are considered among the most capable in the world.

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denis Shmyhalmade it known that a counteroffensive large-scale by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to push back the Russian military forces could start already this summer. She allegedly announced it on the eve of her visit to the United States. The prime minister also noted that the Kiev authorities do not feel pressure from partners when it is best to start active combat operations to recapture the territory. “All our friends and partners clearly understand that to go on the counteroffensive, you have to be 100% prepared and even more,” he said. However, the United States has serious doubts as to whether Ukraine will really make significant gains in the upcoming spring counter-offensive, its ability to recapture Russian-occupied territory, and also whether Kiev will continue to defend itself against attack.

Prisoner exchange, Ukrainian soldier hears mom’s voice for the first time in months



President Biden phoned the family of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained by Russia nearly two weeks ago. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said this, referring to the call made by Biden while he was flying to Belfast. “The president has made it clear that his national security team has been and will remain focused on securing the release of Evan and that of Paul Whelan, both of whom were wrongfully detained in Russia,” added Jean-Pierre, noting that the White House believes that the allegations against Evan are “completely baseless”” and that the journalist “should be released immediately”.

Marinka, the city that no longer exists: the apocalyptic landscape of the Ukrainian center razed by the Russians





