“The sad truth” is that the time has not yet come to negotiate to end the war in Ukraine. On the 290th day of the invasion, Kiev’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba closes dialogue with Moscow after yesterday Vladimir Putin spoke of an “inevitable” agreement to be found sooner or later to end the conflict. «Putin is the reason», observed Kuleba, because «if you want peace, you don’t send missiles every week to destroy our infrastructure. You don’t keep sending soldiers to capture our cities. You do not annex territories that belong to others.’ The logic is clear, peace is far away. In any case, sooner or later “the time for mediation will come – conceded Kuleba – and if the Holy See wishes to participate, it will be welcome”. For Kiev, however, there is only one formula for resolving the conflict, which starts first of all from the territorial integrity of Ukraine. An unacceptable possibility for the Kremlin. So, we keep fighting. Because «peace for a country under attack cannot be achieved by laying down arms. It would not be peace, but occupation », observed the Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviychuk, who in Oslo received the award given to the Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) of Ukraine, of which she is director.

Also yesterday, the EU Council reached an agreement, bypassing the Hungarian veto, on a legislative package that will allow the EU to financially help Ukraine for the whole of 2023 with 18 billion euros.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the complicated situation in the Odessa region: “After the Russian attack with Iranian drones, the city and other places in the district are in the dark: more than one and a half million people in the region are without electricity . Only critical infrastructure is connected, as far as electricity can be supplied.” It could take up to two or three months to repair the damaged electrical system: “If you have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city and areas without electricity, then it is worth doing”: is the message sent to residents by the Department of energy systems of the Odessa region after the communication of the state electric operator Dtek which warned of the long times for the restoration of the current.

