Russia-Ukraine War, Peace Needs Realism…

There war in Ukraine she didn’t go on vacation in August. Putinwith drones and missiles launched lately every night on Kiev and other major cities, wants to demonstrate that it has the situation under control. In particular, it aims to annihilate the Ukrainian electrical capacity before winter to bring the enemy to its knees. The goal is always the same: to reduce Ukraine to a Russian colony, an unmistakable signal of threat to all of Europe, to all of the West.

Putin is always obsessed with recreating a Great Mother Russia. To achieve this goal, the Kremlin leader, in addition to his armaments and his constant threats to use atomic bombs, relies on close ties with the powerful Orthodox Church of Kirill (his real name is Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundjaev), the patriarch of Moscow who in his homilies insists on transforming the war of conquest in Ukraine into a much larger holy war, attacking the moral corruption of the West and its “sinful gay parades” as incarnations of the antichrist.

In the crosshairs of Cyrilwith the smile and the political-institutional-military push of Putinthere is even the conquest of Vatican City to get to the Third Romebringing together state and religion in a single imperialist impulse, as perverse as it is unrealistic. It does not hurt to remember that both Putin and Kirill, in their relationship of exchange and mutual benefits, are former KGB agents.

Meanwhile Ukraine asked Mongolia to arrest Putin when he visits the EU member country on September 3. CPIthe International Criminal Court which has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader as a “war criminal”. But who really believes this possibility of putting handcuffs on Putin is real when he lands in Ulan Bator knowing that the body founded in Rome in 1998 (with headquarters in The Hague) is recognized by 124 countries but not by United States, Russia, China, Israel, Sudan and others?

Now that we are close to 1000 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there are still those in the West and specifically in Italy who confuse the aggressor with the attacked and take calmly and with many distinctions, in an impartial logic, every decision regarding military aid for Zelensky. There are divisions within the Italian government itself, as demonstrated in the last few hours with a note from the League against Kiev’s cross-border incursions, in fact an anti-Zelensky statement, later blown up by Chigi Palace.

Every time we decide to send weapons and various forms of support to the attacked Ukraine, it seems like we are doing a favor to “others” who have nothing to do with us Westerners, in the sights of Putin who continues to accuse NATO and the West of arming the Ukrainians by waving the nuclear specter. The vice president of the Russian Security Council echoes him Dmitry Medvedev: “Ukraine will be destroyed like Sodom and Gomorrah.”

Here we are. After two and a half years of war, between Russia and Ukraine there are one million dead, basically divided in half.

There peace? To have it, every effort must be made, knowing that there will be no conclusion like Second World Warthen correct but today untenable: on one side the winners and on the other the losers. Putin must be stopped but it is not up to the West to decide who rules in Russia. The West cannot think of a total victory for Zelensky, including the liberation of Crimea and the provinces occupied by Russia. Realism is needed. Not even the next US presidential elections will bring about a turning point in the war underway in Europe. Wars are costly, in every sense, and the West is already struggling economically and politically unstable.

And Putin, beyond the propaganda, is not in a better position. On the contrary! February 24, 2022 Putin announced a “Special Military Operation” starting with 190,000 men, to the invasion of Ukraine. Putin was certain that the Kiev government would collapse, with a rapid occupation of Donbass. It didn’t go that way. Today, given the forces in the field, Russia is not able to conquer Ukraine. At the same time, Ukraine is not able to push Russia back. He is right. Ursula Von der Leyen: “Peace cannot be synonymous with surrender.” This applies to everyone. Then both Putin and Zelensky will say they have won. Good. It is important to silence the weapons. As soon as possible.