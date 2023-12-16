A symbolic action, before having concrete effects, but which gives the measure of a conflict fought on multiple fields, not just the military one: Kiev has added Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church who has always stood by of Vladimir Putin, and even more so from February 24, 2022. Yet another fracture took place while on the ground the attacks were launched mainly with drones. About Crimea and several regions of Ukraine. Kirill was described by Kiev's security services as “an individual who is hiding from the authorities responsible for judicial investigations.” The accusation is that he “violated Ukrainian sovereignty” by virtue of his position “in the closest entourage of Russia's military and political leadership”.

It is a frontal attack on the most powerful religious figure in Moscow, who considers Putin's leadership as an act of God, to restore prestige to a country in the name of its imperial tradition. A justification for the invasion of Ukraine, considered the West's bridgehead to threaten Russia's security. The patriarch evidently does not risk arrest, but Kiev's initiative appears aimed above all at tightening the grip on a part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church accused of remaining linked to the Russian one. So far, there have been dozens of criminal actions, with accusations of treason, initiated against priests and officials of Ukrainian ecclesiastical institutions, which Moscow has denounced as illegal because they aim to intimidate the faithful.

The Kirill case is an appendix to the actual conflict, which in this phase once again sees drones as protagonists. The Ukrainian air force announced that it repelled an attack by Shaed (Iranian-made) during Saturday night, shooting down 30 out of 31. They were headed for the Kiev, Kherson and Khmelnytsky region, in the west of the country.

The Russians instead reported dozens of raids conducted by the enemy in the border region of Belgorod. And Crimea was also massively targeted. In two hours, according to the Ministry of Defense, as many as 26 Ukrainian drones launched against the peninsula annexed by Moscow were neutralized. Another hot spot is eastern Ukraine, as invading troops are pushing to seize Kupyansk: a key hub in the Kharkiv region.

For the Ukrainians it is not just the general winter that complicates the plans to reconquer the lost territories. In Kiev, people remain on tenterhooks over the signals arriving from NATO allies. In the EU, with Viktor Orban's veto which blocked the 50 billion in aid, and in the United States, where the new funds for Kiev remain blocked due to doubts in Congress.

Under these conditions, the intelligence Westerners began to calculate how long Ukraine could hold out on its own strength alone. An American official quoted by CNN speaks of months of resistance, and describes the worst-case scenario as a significant setback or even defeat by the summer. According to a more optimistic scenario, Chief of Staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyi is planning a new counteroffensive to be carried out in 2024. A project, according to the German newspaper Die Weltwhich would count on “most of the tanks and armored vehicles” supplied by the allies but “still in place and on the many weapons being delivered”.

