After Ukraine, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gets a firm no to a ceasefire from Russia too. But what counts most are the reactions in the West to his visit to Moscow, which he himself defined as the second stage of a “peace mission” after Kiev. The EU accused him of “undermining European unity”, claiming that she had been kept in the dark about the preparationsas well as Ukraine. NATO, on the other hand, said it had been informed and expected to discuss it at its summit.scheduled for next week in Washington.

Orbán in Russia, Putin: "Welcome also as EU representative"



Orban’s Mission to Moscow

Orban, who arrived in Moscow late in the morning, met with President Vladimir Putin for two and a half hours in the Kremlin. A long interview, therefore, unlike the joint meeting with journalists in Caterina’s hall, which lasted no more than a quarter of an hour and without questions. Putin immediately made it clear that he rejected the request for a ceasefire in order to facilitate negotiations.because Russia wants “a full and definitive conclusion to the conflict.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had done the same thing three days ago in Kiev.with the latter having said he wanted a “just peace”.





Something that certainly cannot be guaranteed by the conditions reiterated by Putin, starting with the withdrawal of Kiev forces from the four regions partially occupied by the Russians. “I realized that the positions are very far apart” and “many steps must be taken to get closer to the end of the war,” Orban could only admit. “However, we have taken a very important step, we have established contact and I will work further on this issue,” he promised.

Alarm over Russian dissident Kara-Murza’s condition

There is alarm in the community of opponents of Vladimir Putin over the conditions of Vladimir Kara-Murzathe dissident sentenced to 25 years for treason who was transferred to a prison hospital. Without any certainty about his conditions, especially since his lawyers were not allowed to meet him. Our thoughts now inevitably turn to the mysterious death of Alexei Navalny, last Februaryeven in that case during detention. The forty-two-year-old activist, his wife Evgenia announced, was transferred from a maximum security penal colony where he was being held to another prison hospitalalso in the Siberian region of Omsk. His lawyers, who were supposed to meet him, were informed of his hospitalization after hours of waiting, at the end of visiting hours.

