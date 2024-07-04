After Kiev, Moscow: Hungarian Prime Minister and President-in-Office of the European Union Viktor Orban is appearing today before Russian President Vladimir Putin to do the same thing he did with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: propose mediation to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Immediately after the announcement of the trip, the outgoing President of the European Council Charles Michel gave a dry “stop”: “The rotating EU presidency has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU. The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussion on Ukraine can take place without Ukraine.”
