Ukrainian soldiers receive medical treatment when they arrive at an abandoned building to rest after fighting on the front lines for two months near Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine

War day number 67. Several explosions in Odessa where the airport runway was damaged and out of order. Air raids throughout the city. In Mariupol, 25 people first left the Azovstal complex yesterday, then 20 other people, mostly women and children, but many other civilians and 600 wounded in dramatic conditions are hidden in the bunker. Meanwhile, Russia has intensified the bombing in the Kharkiv region. According to the British newspaper The Independent, which cites Western and Russian sources, Putin could abandon the term “special operation” and speak of “total war” in Kiev. He could announce it next May 9, during the annual Victory Day parade.

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Watch the live broadcast hour by hour

00.01 – Kiev: China offered the role of security guarantor

Kiev has offered China to “become one of the guarantors of Ukrainian security”. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba during an interview with the Xinhua news agency.

Yesterday’s news and updates