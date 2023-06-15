Night of Russian bombing of Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties a Odessa And Sumy. Despite this, Kiev says it is continuing to make progress on the counteroffensive, even as the slow pace and high cost of the operations risk undermining the confidence of Ukraine’s allies, despite NATO’s efforts. Meanwhile, there is concern about a potential nuclear involvement, since the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko announced the transfer of nuclear weapons Russian tactics in Belarus, stating that some of them are more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In a context of growing tension, the Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin made scathing comments against the Russian government, saying Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov should be “shot”. He also promised the return of the militiamen Wagner on the front from August. Ukrainian forces say they have cleared 3 square kilometers of territory in the previous days, while the Russian side claims to repel attacks on Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, a “geopolitical dilemma” is developing in the United States, according to the New York Timesas US nuclear energy companies depend onenriched uranium low cost supplied by Russia through the nuclear agency Rosatom, paying billions of dollars. Diplomatic efforts for peace are trying to move forward, with the Russian president Vladimir Putin that he will receive African heads of state in St. Petersburg to discuss a plan. In addition, the President of Ukraine has expressed strong interest in the Brazil attend a peace summit organized by Zelensky scheduled for July. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossiis in Kiev and offered Ukraine a assistance program to address the crisis caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. There are reports of cases of cholera in flooded areas and around one million people are at risk of being left without clean water.

