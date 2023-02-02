The head of the CIA allegedly offered Putin a fifth of Ukrainian territory – roughly equal to the size of Donbass – to end the ongoing war as part of a peace plan drawn up on behalf of US President Biden. He writes it Newsweek quoting the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) and reporting the White House’s denial. National Security Council deputy spokesman Sean Davitt told the weekly the reports were “completely false”.

There Commission of the European Union in Kiev presents itself with a package of aid measures on various fronts, largely dedicated to facilitating the process of integration into the EU. The president also announces the creation of “an international center” in The Hague for the collection of evidence of war crimes perpetrated by the Russians. The question is complicated and will also be addressed during the EU-Ukraine summit, which will be held in the next few hours under the aegis of the European Council with the participation of Charles Michel, naturally as well as Volodymyr Zelensky. The idea is to develop an international center for the prosecution of the crime of aggression with the aim of coordinating the investigation.

The shield to protect Kiev and other strategic areas «will be operational on Ukrainian territory within 7-8 weeks». This was declared by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, while the supply of the Samp-T anti-missile system is under discussion between Italy and France.

