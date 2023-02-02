The head of the CIA allegedly offered Putin a fifth of Ukrainian territory – roughly equal to the size of Donbass – to end the ongoing war as part of a peace plan drawn up on behalf of US President Biden. He writes it Newsweek quoting the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) and reporting the White House’s denial. National Security Council deputy spokesman Sean Davitt told the weekly the reports were “completely false”.
Ukraine, missiles on Kramatorsk: rescuers dig through the rubble
There Commission of the European Union in Kiev presents itself with a package of aid measures on various fronts, largely dedicated to facilitating the process of integration into the EU. The president also announces the creation of “an international center” in The Hague for the collection of evidence of war crimes perpetrated by the Russians. The question is complicated and will also be addressed during the EU-Ukraine summit, which will be held in the next few hours under the aegis of the European Council with the participation of Charles Michel, naturally as well as Volodymyr Zelensky. The idea is to develop an international center for the prosecution of the crime of aggression with the aim of coordinating the investigation.
The shield to protect Kiev and other strategic areas «will be operational on Ukrainian territory within 7-8 weeks». This was declared by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, while the supply of the Samp-T anti-missile system is under discussion between Italy and France.
The Russian soldier moves in the trench: the kamikaze drone identifies him and leaves him no way out
To know more
Case in point – Russkij Mir according to Lavrov: after Ukraine it could be Moldova’s turn
Background – Brussels challenges Moscow: negotiations for Ukraine in Europe immediately
The story – Zelensky’s (new) war against the Ukrainian oligarchs
Paris 2024: United States supports stop to Russia and Belarus
“In cases where sports organizations and event organizers, such as the International Olympic Committee, choose to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in sporting events, it should be made absolutely clear that they are not representing their respective countries. This is the position we are providing. And the use of flags, emblems and official anthems of the Russian and Belarusian states should also be prohibited.” So White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre in response to a question related to the question of whether Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. “As you know – added Jean-Pierre – the United States has rallied the world to support the Ukrainian people and worked to hold Russia accountable for the brutal and barbaric war their forces are waging against Ukraine. Then, as part of these efforts, the United States supported the suspension of Russia’s and Belarus’ national sports governing bodies from international sports federations; the removal of individuals closely aligned with the Russian and Belarusian states, including government officials, from positions of influence on international sports federations, such as boards of directors and organizing committees; encourage national and international sports organizations to suspend broadcasts of sports competitions in Russia and Belarus.
‘US peace plan with 20% Ukraine to Russia’. White House denies
CIA chief William Burns has reportedly offered Vladimir Putin a fifth of Ukrainian territory – roughly equal to the size of Donbass – to end the ongoing war as part of a peace plan drawn up on behalf of President Joe Biden. He writes it Newsweek quoting the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) and reporting the White House’s denial. National Security Council deputy spokesman Sean Davitt told the weekly that the news “is not accurate” and that the CIA would say the same.
NZZ Burns reported today, citing high-ranking German foreign politicians, that in mid-January Burns presented a peace plan to Kiev and Moscow that offered the Kremlin “about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory.” A CIA official told a Newsweek that the claims in the article by NZZ that Burns made a secret trip to Moscow in January and that there was a peace proposal he made on behalf of the White House are “completely false.” Kiev and Moscow, second nzzwould have rejected the proposal: Ukraine “because it is not willing to divide its territory” while Russian officials would have stated that “in the long run they will win the war anyway”. German politicians confided that Biden wanted to avoid a protracted war in Ukraine and would offer the territory as part of the peace plan. And when Ukraine and Russia rejected the proposal, the Biden administration pledged to supply Kiev with Abrams tanks, according to the Swiss-German newspaper.
#RussiaUkraine #War #Newsweek #Peace #Plan #Ukraine #Russia #White #House #denies
Leave a Reply