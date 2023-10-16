Russia is ready to start negotiations with Ukraine on the basis of Chinese proposals, which it considers “realistic”. With this viaticum, President Vladimir Putin is preparing to land in Beijing for a face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. But the crisis in the Middle East will necessarily also be at the center of the talks, with both countries firmly lining up for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of negotiations for the creation of a Palestinian state. “We are grateful to our Chinese friends for trying to think of ways to end this crisis,” Putin said of the Ukraine conflict in an interview with China Media Group. “I think they are absolutely realistic and that they can lay the foundations for a peace agreement”, added the Russian leader, who however dampened his excessive enthusiasm, once again accusing Kiev of not wanting negotiations and underlining that if the Ukrainian authorities want the negotiations must first revoke a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky which prohibits them by law. The words of support reserved for the Chinese peace plan – which, among other things, we have not heard about for some time – also sound like thanks for the confirmation that Beijing continues to look at Russia as a strategic partner and solid ally in what both countries say they see as a path to building a “multipolar world” as opposed to one led by the West alone, or rather by the USA. An attention demonstrated by the fact that Putin will participate in the One Belt, One Road forum as a guest of honor, speaking on Wednesday morning immediately after President Xi’s opening. The two will subsequently have a bilateral meeting. Putin will be accompanied by a large delegation which will also include the leaders of the main Russian energy companies, such as Rosneft and Gazprom, demonstrating the centrality of this issue in the development of economic relations with China. On the same day on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, who is already in Beijing today, will leave for a visit to North Korea, planned after last month’s summit in the Russian Far East between leader Kim Jong- a and Putin. The Russian president also plans meetings with the leaders of Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Mongolia. In view of the talks with Xi, Putin today brought together Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu, the heads of the intelligence services and the National Guard to take stock of both the conflict in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian one. According to Shoigu, the continuous attempts of the Ukrainians to break through to different sectors of the front are opposed by the “active defense” of the Russians, who have managed to “improve their tactical positions”. In short, Kiev’s counteroffensive is now considered a failure by Moscow. And the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, admitted that “the situation in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions”, in the northeast of the country, “has significantly worsened in recent days”. Meanwhile, Moscow continues night-time missile bombing. According to military authorities in southern Ukraine, Russia has deployed two more missile boats in the Black Sea. In a post on Telegram on the 600th day since the start of the conflict, Zelensky underlined the need to “not lose unity” in the anti-Russian camp and “not let doubts corrode the will”. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the exclusion of Russia from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), stating that if this does not happen the institution risks facing “a slow death”. The appeal was launched during the visit to Kiev today by the president of the OSCE, Bujar Osmani.