10 million people in the cold and in the dark. Cesvi sets up the first 11 “heating points” in Bucha to offer the civilian population a heated place

In war even the cold can become a weapon. Ten million people in Ukraine are without electricity and heating, while temperatures are drastically dropping to -20°. It is the “cold front”, a new component of the conflict that has been going on for 10 months. Between blackouts and gas shortages, in the city of Bucha, CESVI is setting up, together with the government authorities, the first 11 heating points where the civilian population can shelter from the freezing temperatures during the day, receive blankets, food and hot drinks. The heating points are mostly located near public buildings, so that you can use the internet line, toilets and shelter in the event of missile attacks. Furthermore, they are equipped with heating systems that can be switched between electricity, wood and gas, depending on the availability of the energy sources provided by the Government. They provide basic necessities: milk, energy bars, baby food for children under 3 years of age, biscuits, sugar, tea, coffee and blankets. To support the intervention, a crowdfunding campaign is active, through which anyone can donate on gofundme.org. CESVI also invites you to express symbolic closeness to the Ukrainian people on social media, by publishing an image of a blanket accompanied by the same hashtag. According to the United Nations, 18 million inhabitants (about 40% of the population) are in need of humanitarian aid, while the Russian attacks are leaving “millions of people without means to heat their homes, without drinking water or electricity, just as the a freezing winter.” Prior to the recent attacks, Russian military action had damaged less than 5% of Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure, while as of Nov. 22 this share had exceeded more than 30% of the grid, according to US government data. Following heavy Russian raids on Nov. 23, the Kyiv energy company estimates that half of the grid was damaged. “To the fear of bombs is added another danger: the cold. The World Health Organization estimates that up to three million people could leave their homes in search of warmer, safer places. The risks to which they could be exposed, if not assisted, are respiratory infections, pneumonia, flu and measles. Thanks to this intervention, in collaboration with the Municipality of Bergamo, we expect to reach around 20 thousand people, especially women, children and the elderly”, says Maurizio Carrara (Cesvi).