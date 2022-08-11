It is the 170th day of war in Ukraine. Russian claims that Ukraine killed 50 prisoners of war in an attack on a prison are likely an invention, according to a CNN investigation based on photo and video analysis and the work of forensic and weapons experts.

Satellite images show at least seven Russian warplanes destroyed in Tuesday blasts at an airbase in annexed Crimea. According to research, also by CNN, this could be the largest loss of Moscow military aircraft in a single day since the Second World War.

Ukrainian forces hit an industrial site in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, causing a fire and ammonia leak. Elsewhere in the eastern region, pro-Russian separatist forces claim to have entered the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Ukraine accused Russia of bombing again the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Thursday, a day after the G7 nations asked Moscow to return full control of the site. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is maximizing the risk of a nuclear disaster and turning the site into a “battlefield”.

Yesterday evening, a violation of Alaska’s airspace by a Russian military aircraft was reported between 8 and 10 August.

The case – Zaporizhzhia crossed accusations

Live updates

00.20 – Zelensky: Russia has hit rock bottom in Zaporizhzhya

“Russia has once again crossed the line and hit rock bottom in the world history of terrorism.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his latest message to the nation. “What is happening around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is one of Russia’s greatest crimes,” he added, underlining how “no one had ever used a nuclear power plant to threaten the whole world in such a brazen way and set certain conditions”. Zelensky then explained how the Kiev forces recorded the arrival of several Russian grenades in the immediate vicinity of the plant. The Ukrainian president concluded his message by reiterating that Europe’s nuclear security can only be restored if Russia withdraws from Zaporizhzhya. “It is a global interest, not just a necessity of Ukraine.”

00.01 – Kiev: attack on Zaporizhzhya is a Russian staging

The bombing of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was not carried out by Ukraine, as Moscow claims, but it is “a provocation, a staged bombing”. This was stated by the permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, during the UN Security Council. “Russia is well known for its elaborate plans of deception, sabotage and cover-up,” continued the diplomat, “their plan has failed and they have decided to call this meeting.” Kyslytysa then attacked Russia for having “tried to dump on Ukraine” the responsibility for the failure to inspect the IAEA and appealed for the UN agency’s mission to take place “as soon as possible”.

