The EU member states have “adopted the ninth package of sanctions” against Russia, which “must pay the price for its unjustified aggression against Ukraine” and reached agreement on the 18 billion euro financial assistance package in 2023 for Kyiv. This was reported by the French president Emmanuel Macron, at the end of the European Council in Brussels. “We have taken important decisions in the last few days and hours to continue strengthening our support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people – he explained -: first of all, our military support has further increased with another 2 billion euros, which we are putting into our European peace structure. We have agreed an additional 18 billion of budget assistance to Ukraine: in the last few days there have been some blockages that have been lifted to allow us to cope financially during the next year. We have adopted the ninth package of sanctions” against Moscow.

EU summit: “Increasing air defense and aid for the winter” The European Union remains committed to providing political and military support to Ukraine, in particular through the European Peace Facility and the EU military assistance mission in support of Ukraine, and by stepping up bilateral assistance, in particular air defense and demining assistance capabilities’. This is what can be read in the conclusions just adopted by the European Council. “Russia’s ongoing campaign of systematic rocket attacks against Ukrainian civilians, civilian targets, energy infrastructure and other utilities, to inflict even more suffering on the Ukrainian people, is a crime for which there can be no impunity. It has to end. The European Council invites all international partners to make similar calls and to exert their influence to this end. The European Council also calls on Russia to immediately cease actions endangering the safety and security of civilian nuclear installations and underlines the European Union’s full support for the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency.’