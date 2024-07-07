More British military aid to Kiev. New Defense Secretary John Haley reaffirmed his commitment to Ukraine during a surprise visit to Odessa, where he was received by his counterpart Rustem Umerov. “The country stands united in support of Ukraine,” assured Haley, appointed two days ago, promising to “reinvigorate British support by stepping up the delivery of vital military aid” to resist Russian aggression “for as long as it takes.”

Russia will respond to the bombing of its regions with the use of US-made weapons supplied to Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. “The president said that we would respond. And I am sure that you will see it in the near future,” he said in response to a question on the matter in an interview with Vgtrk journalist Pavel Zarubin.

