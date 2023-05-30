It is the 460th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yesterday missile raids and Russian artillery bombardments intensified with the clear aim of undermining the organization of the enemy war machine in view of a counter-offensive that Kiev is preparing and Moscow is trying to thwart in the bud.

Russia has returned to massively bombing various regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kiev, with a total of 37 missiles and 29 drones targeting “essential military sites and infrastructure,” the Ukrainian chief of staff said. Valery Zuluzhny. According to the general, 11 Iskander missiles, both cruise and ballistic versions, were fired on the capital region, which he said were “all destroyed”.

The Russian Defense Ministry said instead that in the missile attacks, Moscow’s forces “wiped out military airfields”, as well as hitting command posts and weapons and ammunition depots. An explanation that in part coincides with that of the governor of the Khmelnitsky region, west of Kiev, according to which the Russians hit a military airport, destroying five planes and causing fires in fuel and war material depots.

The Ukrainian media instead refer to the damage inflicted last night on the port of Odessa, on the Black Sea. A few days ago the Ukrainian artillery began to hammer the Russian region of Belgorod, the scene a week ago of an incursion attributed by Moscow to Kiev forces and by the latter to anti-Putin Russian militia groups.

One civilian killed and seven injured is the toll from shelling over the past 72 hours which, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, saw more than 300 artillery shells and rockets fall on various locations. But the attacks on Russian territory would be a diversion in view of the real offensive, with the attempt to break through the front in the province of Zaporizhzhia towards the Sea of ​​Azov. Among those who support this hypothesis is the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who relaunches the controversy against the military leaders: «If you are starting a war, please have character, will and attributes of steel, and only then will you be able to get something”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament approved a 50-year sanctions package against Iran, accused of supplying Russia with drones and weapons to bomb Ukrainian cities.

