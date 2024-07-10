NATO countries strengthen anti-Putin shield. Transfer of F16s and another 40 billion to Kiev for air defense systems begins. From the Washington summit also a warning to China: ‘Do not help Moscow’. US 007s warn: ‘Russia is back in action to favor Trump’. The tycoon lashes out at Europe: ‘Send Ukraine 100 billion to break even with the US’. Meloni affirms that Italy will respect the objective of 2% of GDP for military spending ‘with its own time’ and will ask the EU to separate military spending from the Pact, also considering missions abroad.

Biden at NATO summit: “USA, Italy, Romania, Germany and Holland will provide new defense weapons to Kiev”



Italian support for Ukraine “will continue”. The Prime Minister has assured this, according to what has been learned. Georgia Meloni to other NATO leaders, at the summit currently underway in Washington. However, the Prime Minister added, this support must be targeted and effective, at the same time avoiding duplication, because – she highlighted – 96 out of 100 citizens of the European Union are also citizens of a NATO nation and the national budget we draw from is always the same.

To know more

NATO, the change of pace to avoid stalemate: “Moscow can resist four years”

NATO raises the stakes on weapons: F16s in Kiev

Here’s What Ukraine Will Use the F-16s For

What happened yesterday