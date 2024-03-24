A handful of seconds were enough to raise the danger of the war encroachment into NATO territory to the highest level. In the long night of Russian bombing of Ukraine – including Kiev and the western city of Lviv – one of Moscow's cruise missiles briefly violated the skies of Poland, the Warsaw army reported. «The object entered space Polish plane near the city of Oserdow and remained there for 39 seconds”, reported the armed forces who, in response, took off fighter planes to defend the territory.

It is yet another episode for Poland which is closely experiencing the invasion which has known no respite for 760 days: a similar incident occurred on 29 December last, when a Russian missile penetrated Polish airspace for several minutes before returning in Ukraine. But the most dramatic incident occurred in November 2022, when two people were killed by a Kiev air defense missile that fell on the Polish village of Przewodow, near the border. Before the missile was identified as Ukrainian, there were fears that NATO could be dragged into an escalation of the conflict with Russia. The Polish Foreign Ministry has announced that it will ask Moscow for explanations for “this new violation of its airspace”, which demonstrates how the conflicts between Russia and the West are also taking place on the ground, as well as in diplomatic offices.

Among the episodes, skirmishes in the skies on the borders of the war are frequent, and in the last few hours the Moscow authorities have reported that they had taken off a fighter to “intercept” two US bombers which, according to them, were approaching the Russian borders . Inevitable consequences of a war that continues while tensions between Russia and Ukraine become increasingly heated, in the aftermath of the massacre in Moscow in which Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked Kiev's involvement – promptly denied by the Ukrainian authorities – despite the multiple ISIS claims.

So, it was another night of raids across Ukraine, «The third massive missile attack in the last four days» launched with 14 Tu-95MS strategic bombers. A salvo of 29 missiles and 28 drones was fired at eight regions, including the capital and surrounding areas where 10 rockets were shot down. According to the Ministry of Defense, “electrical and gas industry infrastructures and factories where marine drones are assembled” were hit, while Ukrainian President Zelensky denounced the Russian “terror” which brought “ruins instead of cities” to Ukraine and villages.” And he returned to ask the West for “air defense, long-range weapons, artillery, sanctions, confiscation of Russian assets, support for our country”.

While waiting for concrete decisions on allied support, Kiev continues its attacks across the border and in Crimea, where it claimed to have hit two large Russian amphibious ships – the Yamal and the Azov – in Sevastopol, as well as the communications center and some infrastructure sites of Moscow's fleet, just a few days after Moscow's decision to replace the head of the Navy in the face of Ukrainian achievements in the Black Sea war. The pro-Russian governor of the port city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that «yes It was the most massive attack in recent times”, in which one person was killed and four were injured, without mentioning damage to Russian vessels. According to the pro-Kiev Russian paramilitaries of the Freedom Legion of Russia and the Russian Volunteer Corps, “34 soldiers were killed in the raid, including 11 officers, 40 were injured and three planes were damaged”.

