Opens the 605th day since Russia invaded the territories of Ukraine and now winter is getting closer and closer: the civilian population is threatened daily by incessant Russian raids and must deal with mines and unexploded ordnance scattered across over a third of the territory which risk claiming victims in the years to come.

And in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s announcement of over 60 billion in aid to Ukraine – which however will have to pass through the Caudine forks of the US Congress – Kiev receives NATO’s reassurances, «we have sufficient resources to support you». Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the meantime he had a conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss «the next round of peace formula talks in Malta». The Turkish president announced that “Turkey will participate”, an important step according to Zelensky who is certain that Ankara “will add its voice and its authoritative position”.

Also on the table the wheat export questionand the Ukrainian president assured that «despite Russia having interrupted the Black Sea Initiative for cereals, Ukraine remains committed to its vital role as a guarantor of global food security and allows the functioning of the Black Sea corridor.”

On the ground Russian raids on the country continued. The toll in the last few hours is at least three dead and four injured. The bombing of a residential area left one dead and one injured in Kryvyi Rig, Zelensky’s hometown. Another person died in a shelling in Nikopol, on the bank of the Dnipr River, about 100 kilometers to the east. Further south, in the Kherson region, a series of attacks left one dead and one injured. Moscow claims to have repelled 18 attacks, ten of them in the Krasny Liman district. There were dozens of casualties among the Ukrainian forces, including dead and wounded. But a war that never seems to end could leave a trail of blood even in a future of peace. “Last week, specialists examined and cleared more than 260 hectares of land agricultural and other territories from explosive objects», announced the Ukrainian General Staff. Since the beginning of the war “135,792 devices have been neutralized.” But it’s not enough, a third of the territory still needs to be reclaimedan undertaking that appears to be at the limits of what is possible in a short time.

