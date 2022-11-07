Russia-Ukraine War: Taking Kherson and then negotiating, the opening of a negotiation according to the US and NATO

There seems to be a window to deal with, even in the short term. But only from an advantageous position. Above all, the US is transmitting to its allies the possibility of a turning point, and that turning point is called Kherson, the city where one of the toughest battles against the Russian army is being fought. In the latest analyzes circulating in the offices of the heads of the Atlantic Alliance in Brussels, in fact, the clash in that area is taking on a value that is not only strategic from a military point of view. But also from the political and diplomatic one.

Beat the Russian army in one of the most important gateways to the Sea of ​​Azov and Crimeaand thus regain one a decisive city for the control of water resources and river transport, it can mean the concrete possibility of entering into a first real negotiation with Moscow. Changing the tide of the conflict.

Russia-Ukraine war, another shipment of weapons from the US before opening negotiations

Also for this Washington and NATO have confirmed to Zelensky the next sending of other missiles and weapons to Kiev, with the aim of reaching the Kherson goal.

The war, however, could soon enter a different, more diplomatic phase: the administration itself The USA – yesterday – admitted to being in direct contact with Moscow for months; protagonists of the confidential talks – which according to the Wall Street Journal would have focused on the risk of a further widening of the conflict and on how to avoid a nuclear escalation – are Biden’s adviser for National Security Jake Sullivan, his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev and Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov.

