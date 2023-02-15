Another important signal for Kiev comes from Brussels. In order to meet the needs deriving from support for Ukraine, NATO partners have in fact committed themselves to collaborating with industries to increase the production of ammunition. «The United States, France, Germany, Norway, but also other allies have already signed contracts with the defense industry, which means that production is now accelerating, but obviously it is also necessary to make investments that will take longer». Stoltenberg explained at the end of the meeting of allied defense ministers.

Meanwhile, the president of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen announces a new package of sanctions against Moscow for a value of 11 billion. The restrictive measures, taken for the tenth time by Brussels, will enter into force by February 24, precisely on the anniversary of the war. The sanctions have one goal: first of all, to complete the ban on technological products used by Moscow in the field. And for the first time the Union will also sanction the Iranian Pasdarans. The ban on exports to Moscow this time will focus on industrial products, goods in the electronics sector, specialized vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines. But also on products from the construction sector, such as cranes or antennas, which can be destined for the armed forces.

From the Kremlin, the response of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov who, speaking in the Duma, warned: “the West is heading towards a point of no return”. Lavrov also launched into a new reading of the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline, which took place last September, stating that it was an “act of terrorism” not only against Russia but also against Germany, which was “humiliated ». The minister called the US into question, stating that “they want to resolve not only the Russian question but also the German one, so that Berlin will never again have a role” on the international scene.

Russia has also called for a UN Security Council meeting on the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Even Vladimir Putin’s heirloom, Dmitry Medvedev, has not missed an opportunity to attack Europe, picking on the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen (defined as «a gynecologist who does not understand economics») and with Josep Borrell, guilty of « call for a victorious end to the war”. “The end of Ukraine, of course!” replied the former Russian president. Borrell’s own reply was dry: «In the post-war period we will probably need new leaders in Russia, who perhaps will help reconciliation».

