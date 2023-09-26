Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, appeared in a video while attending a meeting of senior officers in the aftermath of Ukrainian special forces’ announcement that they had eliminated him in a missile attack. Moscow’s Defense Ministry, which released the images, says the event took place today. For their part, the Ukrainians responded by stating that they are “clarifying the information” on the admiral’s fate. Sources from Kiev’s security services, meanwhile, have reiterated that Ukrainian forces have hit the Russian headquarters in the Kherson region with Himars multiple-launch rocket systems, killing eight officers and wounding seven others. The source released a video of the attack – which cannot be verified – underlining that it occurred during a meeting in which officers from the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 70th Motorized Rifle Division were present.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation, Mikhail Fedorov, spoke of a new type of “secret” drone which in a single evening would have destroyed Russian military equipment with a total value of over 7 million dollars, including “tanks T-80 and T-72 and D-30 howitzers.” While the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had struck on Monday in the Kiselevka area, in the Kherson region, 12 Ukrainian hangars in which over three thousand tons of ammunition of various calibers were stored. Again the statement is accompanied by a video showing various explosions, one of which causes a large cloud of smoke in the shape of a nuclear mushroom. Into this information war comes news, real or alleged, about what happened in last Friday’s Ukrainian bombing of the historic building that houses the headquarters of the Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol.

According to Moscow, the toll of the missile attack, which caused a fire that lasted several hours, was that only one soldier was missing. The Ukrainian special forces, however, claim that 34 officers were killed, including Admiral Sokolov. The Kremlin “has no information” on the matter, spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the matter. While the Ministry of Defense released images of a meeting, chaired by Minister Serghei Shoigu, in which Sokolov appears among the participants via video link. There is no way to verify whether the meeting actually took place today. Ukraine’s special operations command has admitted that “many” of the bodies of the 34 officers they claim to have killed “have not yet been identified”. “Since the Russians were forced to urgently publish a response with Sokolov presumably alive, our units are clarifying the information,” the statement added.

In the meeting of which the images were shown, Minister Shoigu provides a budget of “17,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in the last month”, states that Kiev’s counteroffensive has not led to any results and accuses the Ukrainian command of “throwing unprepared soldiers into the slaughter in senseless attacks.” As for new supplies of Western armaments, Peskov said that the Abrams tanks delivered by the US “will burn like the others” and that “there is not a single weapon that can change the balance of forces on the battlefield.” Finally, the Reuters agency cited a balance sheet provided on September 19 by the Belfer Center at Harvard’s Kennedy School according to which in the month up to that date, Russian forces had wrested 91 square kilometers of territory from Ukrainian forces, compared to 41 recaptured by the Kiev army.

