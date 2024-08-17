Zelensky: Our presence in Kursk is being strengthened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region of Russia continues as planned and that the bridgehead of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region “is becoming stronger.” “Today,” Zelensky said in a video message, “General Syrsky reported on the continuation of our movement in the Kursk region. The operation continues exactly as we expected. The courage of the Ukrainians is doing great things. The bridgehead of our presence is becoming stronger. I want to thank every soldier who contributes to this: all the soldiers, sergeants and commanders,” Zelensky noted. According to data collected and analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian army continued to advance in the Kursk region of Russia, in particular to the southeast of Sudzha.