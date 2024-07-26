Russian losses of personnel and material in Ukraine are so high that the Kremlin is having “serious problems” recruiting new soldiers under contract and is relying on dismantling Soviet-era weapons because it cannot produce enough modern versions, the spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) said on July 26. Speaking on national TV, Andrii Yusov said that the situation will soon have an impact on the front and Russia’s capabilities to wage war effectively.

Russian losses in Ukraine reached ‘conflict highs’ in May and Juneas the UK Ministry of Defence reported on July 12. In an intelligence report on X, The ministry said that the daily average of Russian losses – both killed and wounded – reached 1,262 and 1,163 in the two months respectively.

As Russia has sought to replenish its armed forces, decimated by massive losses suffered in Ukraine, authorities have implemented financial benefits to incentivize enlistment. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin signed a decree on July 23 establishing a one-time bonus of 1.9 million rubles ($21,200) for city residents who enlist in the army..

Russia is launching a new type of low-cost drone to identify air defense systems and act as decoyAndrii Cherniak, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said in an interview published on July 26. Russia has launched thousands of cheap but effective Shahed-type drones against Ukraine since the fall of 2022. Initially used on the battlefield, they are now typically deployed to target energy infrastructure and cities far from the front lines, such as Kiev.

According to Cherniak, Russia is now using not only Shahed-type drones, but also a new type of drone made of plywood and foam plastic in long-range strikes against UkraineThe new drones can reveal the location of air defense systems and film damage, and one model can carry a camera and a Ukrainian SIM card to send the footage to Russia. “They identify where our mobile groups are positioned, where the machine guns are that can destroy them,” Cherniak told Reuters. Russian forces are trying to “get an idea of ​​where all our air defenses are located,” he added.. Drones were used in five attacks in July, including a night attack on July 25-26, Cherniak said.

