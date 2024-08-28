Even before its contents are made known, The Kremlin has frozen all expectations about the new “peace plan” that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted to present to the US. Russia is nevertheless determined to continue its “special military operation” and “will achieve all its goals,” said its spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. While the Foreign Ministry has once again condemned the US “Russophobic” policy, announcing a new Wave of sanctions against 92 American citizens who are banned from entering Russiaincluding many journalists from the most prestigious newspapers. In announcing the measure, Moscow’s diplomacy once again accused Joe Biden’s administration of wanting to “inflict a strategic defeat on Moscow.”
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberghas meanwhile called, “at the request of Ukraine”, a meeting of the Alliance at ambassadorial level with the participation of Kiev’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, via video conference. The agenda included the situation on the ground and Ukrainian requests, following the massive raids in recent days on the country’s energy infrastructure and the consequent requests from Kiev to NATO countries, primarily the US, to authorize the use of all the weapons supplied by them to strike deep into Russian territory. In his final statements, Stoltenberg did not mention this aspect, but stressed the need for “more supplies and more support to Ukraine” and said that “the allies have reiterated that they are stepping up military aid“, because this “is vital to Ukraine’s ability to continue fighting.”
An air raid alert has been issued in Kiev due to the threat of Russian drone strikes registered in the region, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing the Kiev City Military Administration (KMVA). The administration urged Kiev residents to stay in safe places. Meanwhile, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was informed about the movement of enemy UAVs in the direction of the Boryspil district.
“We had a very positive meeting, addressing all the issues, including European politics and beyond.” This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary of FI, Antonio Tajani, at the end of the meeting with Manfred Weber in Rome. “On European politics, we talked about the issue of migration, which can only be resolved at a European level and the People’s Party was one of the protagonists in giving Europe a policy worthy of the name and a change. Weber – continued Tajani – appreciated the results obtained by Italy, we have reduced the presence of irregular migrants by over 60%. Then we addressed with him the other big issue of competitiveness: Europe needs an industrial policy, it needs a policy that supports the real economy,” explained the minister. “We also talked about the Italian political situation and what the assessments are also on the economic situation”, added Tajani, while regarding other issues, “we talked about the Middle East with our concerns: we have a common vision to reach a ceasefire” and “also on Ukraine, we are all working for peace, but it must be a just peace, it must be the integrity of Ukraine, you cannot make peace without the integrity of Ukraine”.
