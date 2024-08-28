Even before its contents are made known, The Kremlin has frozen all expectations about the new “peace plan” that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted to present to the US. Russia is nevertheless determined to continue its “special military operation” and “will achieve all its goals,” said its spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. While the Foreign Ministry has once again condemned the US “Russophobic” policy, announcing a new Wave of sanctions against 92 American citizens who are banned from entering Russiaincluding many journalists from the most prestigious newspapers. In announcing the measure, Moscow’s diplomacy once again accused Joe Biden’s administration of wanting to “inflict a strategic defeat on Moscow.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberghas meanwhile called, “at the request of Ukraine”, a meeting of the Alliance at ambassadorial level with the participation of Kiev’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, via video conference. The agenda included the situation on the ground and Ukrainian requests, following the massive raids in recent days on the country’s energy infrastructure and the consequent requests from Kiev to NATO countries, primarily the US, to authorize the use of all the weapons supplied by them to strike deep into Russian territory. In his final statements, Stoltenberg did not mention this aspect, but stressed the need for “more supplies and more support to Ukraine” and said that “the allies have reiterated that they are stepping up military aid“, because this “is vital to Ukraine’s ability to continue fighting.”

