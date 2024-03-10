«Our flag is yellow and blue», the banner «by which we live, die and conquer. We will never raise other flags.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sends back Pope Francis' appeal to choose the path of negotiation for peace in Ukraine, bluntly expressing Kiev's disdain which is not willing to accept surrender. «Russian madness must lose this war and we will do everything for this», also declared the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky without directly quoting the Holy Father, with whom the distance is now sidereal. Meanwhile, Moscow is gloating: “Every expert, every politician, every diplomat today understands” that the situation in Ukraine “is at a dead end”, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented to ANSA according to which the Pontiff does not speak to Kiev, but to the West, which “has failed”, to ask it to “put aside its ambitions and admit that it was wrong”. Many diplomats and countries are asking for negotiations”, added the spokeswoman, maintaining that Russia has never backed out of any negotiations.

The Ukrainian minister Kuleba “thanked His Holiness Pope Francis for his constant prayers for peace”, also reiterated in the last Angelus. But rather than making calls for surrender, “the Pope should find the opportunity to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine”, said the minister, relaunching the invitation once again. But he accused the Pope of putting “good and evil” on the same level “calling them negotiations”. When it comes to the white flag, “we have known this strategy of the Vatican since the first half of the 20th century”, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy then attacked, in a clear reference to the accusations of the Church's silence in the face of Nazi crimes. “I invite you to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past”, is his warning. The Ukrainian embassy to the Holy See also made comparisons with history and did not hide its irritation: «Has anyone ever spoken seriously about peace negotiations with Hitler and about the white flag to satisfy him? The lesson is only one: if we want to end the war, we must do everything to kill the Russian Dragon.

Meanwhile, it is at the front that the Ukrainians are struggling to obtain results after the Russian advance of recent weeks. Obtained – writes CNN – also through the use of the powerful Fab-1500 aerial bomb which is apparently decimating Ukrainian defenses. And in Zaporizhzhia, Kiev denounced that Russian troops used chloropicrin gas grenades to “suffocate Ukrainian soldiers.”

